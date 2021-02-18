The REACT study has been extended to better understand LongCOVID.Imperial news

A team of researchers at Imperial College London has been awarded £ 5.5 million by the government to study LongCOVID.

To better understand why some people infected with the coronavirus have a condition called long COVID that lasts for weeks or months, others do not, 120,000 in this study. The above will participate.

The team works closely with people with Long COVID to understand different symptoms and experiences. Researchers will also investigate the biological composition of people, how their environmental and social factors affect their likelihood of experiencing the disease, and the relationships between them. Many people are also invited to participate in further research in order to document and analyze their experiences in detail.

“I hope we can learn more about the biological basis of’Long COVID’and why some people are at greater risk.” Professor Paul Elliott Faculty of Public Health, Empire

In doing so, research hopes to find new ways to diagnose, support, and effectively treat Long COVID, which can affect up to a quarter of people infected with the virus. is. The project is one of four studies jointly funded by the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) and the UK Institute for Research and Innovation, and the long-term effects of COVID-19 on physical and mental health. Helps you understand and deal with it.

Research forms part of empire-led REACT programUses home tests on hundreds of thousands of volunteers each month to track the UK epidemic, which has so far attended more than 1.5 million people.

Professor Paul Elliott, director of the REACT program and UK DRI group leader at Imperial College London, said: The effects of the disease remain unknown. Increasing evidence suggests that many patients continue to experience symptoms that last for months, even after recovery, affecting their daily lives.

“By leveraging a huge pool of participants who have already provided important insights as part of the REACT study, the biological basis of’Long COVID’and why some people are at greater risk. I hope I can learn more.

“Large-scale research of this kind may provide important insights and even possible treatments for Long COVID, and will only be possible with the help and support of the general public.”

Long COVID: Illnesses that are not well understood

COVID-19 has some well-known symptoms, such as loss of taste and smell, but the disease can affect people in many ways. Some people experience a short illness, some have no symptoms at all, and some have long-lasting symptoms.

People with long-term COVID have reported a variety of symptoms that affect different parts of the body, from shortness of breath to skin rashes and brain fog, but these have not been well defined so far. Hmm. Little is understood about the factors that can contribute to this condition and who is most at risk.

“It is important to work closely with the patient to ensure that we are asking the right questions about this new, yet poorly understood condition.” Professor Helenward Imperial Patient Experience Research Center

Most studies of Long COVID have targeted people with severe illness or hospitalization for illness. However, the REACT Long COVID study involves a large and diverse group of people with different infectious experiences, with random coronavirus testing as part of a broader REACT program.

The study will be conducted in collaboration with Queen Mary University of London, Francis Crick Institute, Leiden University, University of Birmingham, and Newcastle University to investigate long COVIDs in a variety of ways.

By involving and engaging patients and the general public, researchers can help them better understand their illness experience and define their illness more clearly. Further investigation of the 120,000 (30,000 positives, 90,000 negatives) survey data enrolled in the REACT program reveals social and environmental factors that may be associated with long-term COVID.

Professor Helenward, one of the researchers and director of the Imperial Patient Experience Research Center, said: Work with Newcastle University’s existing patient groups and VOICE-Global to use an innovative approach to patient and public engagement. Due to the large scale of our research, we can also investigate the social determinants and inequality of the results. “

REACT GE

This study also links to another department of the REACT program called REACTGE.

REACT GE looks for biological “signatures” to help explain why some infected people experience serious illnesses, such as changes in blood molecules or human genes, and others don’t. I have.

This study will be extended to look for potential biological factors associated with the development of LongCOVID. 8,000 people (half of whom report long-term symptoms after COVID) can read their DNA code, along with various other tests that examine the brain and immune system. Researchers then use statistical analysis and machine learning to find markers that increase the risk of Long COVID in people. This highlights new treatments and diagnostics.

REACT GE is a partnership between Imperial, Genomics England, and the University of Edinburgh.