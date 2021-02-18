“Long-haul carriers” discuss experiencing COVID-19 symptoms months after the initial diagnosis

Las Vegas (KLAS)- More than 470,000 Americans have died in COVID-19, of which just under 5,000 have died in Clark County.

In the second year of the pandemic, thousands of people who survived the illness realized that a complete recovery could be elusive.

Many are fighting a variety of health problems that confuse doctors.

In the spring of 2020, Nehama Krabits was defeated by a bug. In addition to the obvious physical signs, her mental state was incorrect.

“I was on the phone with one of the members of the team and couldn’t remember the words … I couldn’t remember the words,” Krabits said.

“One day, when I was taking a shower, I couldn’t breathe and had to kick the shower door … I fainted … I went back to the hospital again,” said Carla Washington.

Washington and Krabits are some of the thousands of people who suffer from symptoms weeks and even months later.

“It has several terms: Post-COVID Syndrome, Long COVID, Long Howler Syndrome,” said Dr. Lean Silhan.

Dr. Silhan specializes in internal medicine and respiratory medicine. She estimates that about 10 percent of COVID patients are now called “long-haul carriers.”

“The most common are respiratory symptoms: shortness of breath, malaise, cough, chest pain,” said Dr. Silhan.

Krabits had all the official signs, but the diagnosis could not confirm them.

Dennis Valdes: “So what was your reaction when you took your test, and when it was negative?”

Nehama Krabits: “To be honest, some of me have been devastated.”

A positive test would have confirmed what she was feeling. Without it, there was no verification.

“I had mild to moderate symptoms in the first two weeks, was completely negative in the third week, but actually got sick in the third week. This is new,” said Dr. Cardiovascular Specialist. .Famifara.

The virus is unpredictable and unforgiving. People who are not in good health lying down turn their bodies on — suffering from COVID.

“This seems to be happening to very healthy and young people in other respects, at least in my experience,” said Dr. Silhan.

Some immune systems are disrupted. In others, organs are targeted.

“Even after leaving the body, an inflammatory process that leaves debris and affects other organs, especially the lungs and heart,” Dr. Farah said.

Heart failure and kidney disease are common, but the symptoms of long-distance vehicles vary so much that they are difficult to identify.

“I’m trying to figure out why I have all these symptoms, and I haven’t got many answers,” Krabitz said.

There may not be a definite answer, but there is support. Both women found it on Facebook by joining a support group.

“This is the real thing. These are people all over the world who write about the exact same symptoms,” said Krabitz.

“Well, I’m not crazy. This is really real,” Washington said. “I’m not really back to who I am, and others are experiencing the same.”

In December, Congress approved funding for further research to study long-term health effects.

The opening of post-COVID-19 care and rehabilitation centers in hospitals nationwide is a big enough problem.