Two more COVID-19 vaccine clinics have been announced in London, Ontario. -London
Middlesex-London Health Unit announces two more locations COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) (# If there is no character limit, add parentheses when it first appears Vaccine clinic site in London, Ontario.
The site will be the third and fourth in the region.Western Fair District Agriplex Clinic London is open from late December And clinic Mount Bridges Kara Dock Community Center It will open on Thursday.
According to the Health Unit, the work to turn Icepad A at the North London Optimist Community Center on Cheapside Street near Highbury Avenue North and the Earl Nichols Recreation Center near Southdale Road East and Warn Cliff Road South into a clinic. Already in progress.
Both the community center and the ice pad are closed for work.According to the health unit, the clinic will not be open to the public for “weeks”, but is expected to be used to support the state’s Phase 2 deployment. COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan..
However, once opened, it is expected to continue to be used at least until autumn.
“These facilities will allow us to expand our COVID-19 vaccination efforts in the community once the vaccines are available again,” said Dr. Chris McKee, MLHU’s healthcare physician.
“These sites offer more flexibility and options if they can expand the daily delivery of COVID-19 vaccines and increase the number of people who can be vaccinated according to the state’s prioritization framework. I will. “
MLHU also states that it “works closely with the City of London” to ensure that the location meets all health, safety and security requirements.
“We are committed to supporting our healthcare partners and the community. When needed, we have facilities available and ready to use as vaccine delivery moves to a broader community phase. “I will,” said the mayor. Ed Holder.
The Health Unit adds that vaccine eligibility is reviewed weekly by the Vaccine Prioritization Advisory Board, based on local supply and state instructions. The health unit also states that it will provide regular updates on eligibility criteria. Vaccine information is available on its website..
Most recently, local health officials released expanded standards on Tuesday following updated guidance from the state and updated shipments of vaccines.
In a joint statement, the Middlesex-London Health Unit, along with Hurompers Public Health and Southwestern Public Health, announced the initial dose of vaccine. Immediately start additional priority groups Under Phase 1 of state planning.
