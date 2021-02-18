Serrana, Brazil, immunizes all adults with Covid-19 to study its effectiveness against infection rates.





The research institute said it would target the city of Serrana in southeastern São Paulo. “The adult population is estimated to be 30,000 and will be vaccinated with unprecedented behavior within three months,” the Butantan Institute said on Wednesday. The idea of ​​vaccination of the largest number of people allows researchers to “follow the evolution of the epidemic. It makes calculations, makes predictions, and whether the vaccine can reduce the transmission of the virus. It has a technical aspect that makes it possible to calculate, “said Dimas Tadeu Cobas, director of the institute. The city of Serana, with a population of about 45,000, is divided into four color-coded areas. According to the Butantan Institute, the coronavirus vaccine is given to all people over the age of 18 except pregnant or lactating women and seriously ill women. “Based on what we’re trying to learn here, we’ll be able to tell the world what the actual effects of vaccination against Covid-19 are,” said Ricardo Palacios, director of clinical research at Butantan. Told. Brazil has been hit hard since the pandemic began, approaching a total of 10 million Covid-19 cases. The country currently has the world’s most coronavirus-related deaths after the United States- 242,090 according to Johns Hopkins University -And in the case, it ranks third in the world. Dr. Carissa Etienne, director of the Pan American Health Organization, said Wednesday that there was a light of hope. “After weeks of increased Covid cases and deaths, we are beginning to see improvement trends in some of the more seriously affected countries, such as the United States and Brazil,” she said in a weekly online briefing. It was. However, she warned that these tendencies were “a cause of hope, but not a cause of celebration.”

