New data on COVID-19 patients with diabetes show that 1 in 5 people die within





According to the latest results from the Coronado study, which analyzed the outcomes of diabetic patients admitted with COVID-19, one in five patients died within 28 days and about half were discharged.The study is published at Diabetology (Journal of the European Diabetes Society [EASD]), Professors Bertland Kariu and Sammy Hajaji, diabetologists at l’institut du thorax, Nantes University Hospital, INSERM, CNRS, Nantes University in France, and colleagues. In May 2020, preliminary results for a small sample size coronad (coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 and diabetic outcome) showed that 10% of patients Diabetes mellitus And COVID-19 died within 7 days hospital Admission. This latest analysis included 2796 participants from 68 centers across France. Almost two-thirds (64%) were male, with an average age of 70 years and a median obesity index of 28 kg / m² (in the overweight range). Microvascular and macrovascular diabetic complications were found in 44% and 39% of participants, respectively. Within 28 days, 1404 (50%) of patients were discharged, with a median length of stay of 9 days, but 577 participants died (21%). Of the remaining patients, 12% remained hospitalized on day 28 and 17% were transferred to a different facility than the original hospital. Computer modeling revealed that various factors, such as youth, routine treatment of diabetes with metformin, and prolonged duration of symptoms on admission, are likely to result in discharge. History of microvascular complications, routine anticoagulant therapy (to prevent) Blood clot), Shortness of breath on admission, abnormal levels of liver enzymes, increased white blood cell counts, and elevated levels of systemic inflammatory marker C-reactive protein are all associated with reduced likelihood of discharge and increased risk. It was. death.. Patients whose diabetes was regularly treated with insulin (which probably indicates a more advanced state of diabetes) had a 44% increased risk of death compared to patients who were not treated with insulin. A rare finding from this study was a 42% increased risk of death in diabetics receiving high-cholesterol statin treatment. However, because this is an observational study, it is difficult to draw clear conclusions about its relationship with statins. , Or other treatments. In this study, long-term glycemic control assessed with glycated hemoglobin (HbA1c) before or at admission did not affect the fate of COVID-19 patients and was not significantly associated with death or discharge within 28 days. I also understood that. In contrast, elevated plasma glucose levels on admission were strong predictors of mortality and consistently predicted a low likelihood of discharge. The authors write that “identifying favorable variables associated with discharge and unfavorable variables associated with death may lead to patient reclassification and help ensure proper use of resources according to individual patient profiles.” I conclude that. The first study of COVID-19 diabetics showed that 10% died within 7 days of admission For more information:

Diabetology (2021). (2021). doi.org/10.1007/s00125-020-05351-w Quote: According to new data on COVID-19 patients with diabetes, 1 in 5 died on (18 February 2021) and 18 February 2021 https://medicalxpress.com/news/2021- Obtained from 02-covid-patients-diabetes-die. html This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except for fair transactions for personal investigation or research purposes. The content is provided for informational purposes only.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos