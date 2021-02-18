Studies show robot noses that are more sensitive to odors than dogs that detect cancer

According to one study, dogs have the ability to smell prostate cancer, which can be used in the “robot’s nose” to sniff out diseases using a technique called a “machine olfaction”.

According to the report from Independence In the first study on the news site, researchers in the United Kingdom and the United States trained dogs to “detect advanced prostate cancer” from people’s urine samples.

Dogs have a very sensitive sense of smell.They can also pick up VOC or volatile organic compounds It is produced in the early stages of many cancers.

Researchers then used this data to develop “artificial neural networks” that could identify cancer-specific chemicals that these animals could smell.

Studies show that dogs can sniff out lung and breast disease from prostate cancer in the urine of men and compounds in the patient’s breath.

Detection of prostate cancer odor in urine samples

The hope in this study is to finally copy the dog’s performance so that it can be used in technologies such as mobile apps and smartphones.

Specifically, 7-year-old Vizsla and 4-year-old Labrador were trained to detect and identify prostate cancer odors in urine samples taken from patients with prostate cancer. This includes the deadly tumor, Gleason 9 prostate cancer, which benefits patients if detected early.

Experts from Milton Keynes Medical Detection Dog The study was conducted in collaboration with colleagues at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Johns Hopkins University in the United States with the support of the US-based Prostate Cancer Foundation.

In their study, the author of the study was ” Dog’s sense of smell“Using a dog to detect cancer by smell has been shown to be” special and sensitive. “

The dog itself said the investigators were “impractical as an accessible diagnostic sensor,” but the mechanical olfaction for cancer detection can be tested.

How Cancer Sniffing Occurs

As mentioned earlier, dogs have a very sensitive sense of smell and can collect VOCs released from many early stages of cancer. BBC Earth Video less than. Such cancers include ovarian cancer, colorectal cancer, and lung cancer.

According to scientific research, Pooch can separate tissue and blood samples provided by both healthy people and patients with ovarian cancer by collecting “trace VOCs.”

Studies also suggest that if a dog detects this in its owner, the dog may attempt to warn the dog by gently licking its paws or hands, or perhaps by “paying more attention, sniffing, or” comforting “” the dog. I identified that there was lying beside him for no reason.

On the other hand, if you notice that your dog is behaving abnormally around you, it is worth paying attention to other cancer symptoms such as fatigue, weight loss, and pain.

Trained dog

For this study, investigators trained two dogs, Florin and Midas, to detect advanced prostate cancer taken from urine samples.

Both trainers and dogs were double-blinded and certain samples were taken from cancer patients relative to otherwise healthy patients.

Both Florin and Midas were able to quickly and accurately detect aggressive cancers in urine samples. According to this report, it “identifies” urine samples from patients with other forms of prostate disease.

Researchers have shown 71% sensitivity, which is defined as the ability to identify truly positive cases, and approximately 76% specificity, which is the ability to accurately identify negative cases.

