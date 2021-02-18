Health
Auckland Electric Scooter: One-fifth of injured riders drank alcohol-study
Studies have shown that one-fifth of electric scooter riders who were injured and admitted to Auckland City Hospital were drinking.
A study by three surgeons found that 69 riders were injured and hospitalized between October 15, 2018 and October 15, 2019.
During this time, the e-scooter operator lime, wave,and Flamingo There was a scooter on the street in the area.
Authors of studies published in New Zealand Medical JournalIncluded General Surgery Registrar, Trauma Fellow, and General Trauma Surgeon in the hospital covering the CBD area.
read more:
* Lime will operate the e-scooter again on the streets of Auckland from September
* E-scooter rider was seriously injured after a collision in Christchurch
* Risk of Electric Scooter Injury: Auckland Surgeons Demand Zero Alcohol Limit
The surgeon’s study was summarized by searching the hospital’s trauma registry for injuries and collecting additional information from clinical records, discharge summaries, and electronic records.
The study did not know what kind of injury the rider suffered.
Of the 69 hospitalized, 27 measured blood alcohol levels.
Thirteen of them were drinking, and all exceeded the legal drunk driving limits. This represents almost 20 percent of all 69 patients.
As a result, they concluded that a strategy was needed to improve the safety of electric scooters.
They said this could include zero tolerance for alcohol consumption, protective equipment legislation, restrictions on the use of electric scooters after 5 pm, and changes in road legislation.
The surgeon also looked at the number of cyclists admitted to the hospital during the same period and found 109.
They said they would like to compare e-scooters directly to their mode of transport, as was not the case in previous studies.
From this, they found that e-scooter riders suffered more “isolated falls” (60 total), while cyclists experienced more collisions (60). 39).
Riders on electric scooters also rarely wear protective gear compared to cyclists. This was 7 and 86, respectively.
Surgeons also found that e-scooter injuries were more likely to occur between 5 pm and 8 am, and cyclists were more likely to be injured between 8 am and 5 pm.
With this, they concluded that there was a “quite high” e-scooter hospitalization rate, and said their findings suggest that e-scooters are not as safe as cycling.
The surgeon was not the first person to study e-scooters at Auckland City Hospital.
4 colleagues in 2019 Called for a ban on noisy horseback riding After discovering that more than 40% of riders with head injuries were drinking.
Some rideshare e-scooter warns the user Drinking and horseback riding is dangerous and illegal, And ask them to ask themselves if they can ride safely. You must enter the word “yes” before the scooter can be unlocked.
According to ACC as of January 2020 Electric scooter injuries cost taxpayers over $ 7 million Since its launch in 2018.
