Long Covid: What is it, and why some people don’t recover?





The government is facing a new call to compensate frontline workers suffering from the long-term effects of the coronavirus.

The All-Party Parliamentary Group on Coronavirus (APPG) has called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to recognize the long Covid as an occupational disease.

This is what we have ever known about a situation that is still evolving and constantly changing. – what is that? NEW-New guidance on the impact #longcovid It was released today. However, experienced people are concerned about the lack of guidance and are at risk of mismanagement of long covids and many of their symptoms and oversight of pathology. @RobinGorna et al. How? ‘Or’ what: https://t.co/vG3rBhhhhy pic.twitter.com/5hK42xZKQc — The Lancet (@TheLancet) December 18, 2020 Longcovid, also known as Postcovid Syndrome, is used to explain the effects of the virus, which lasts weeks or months beyond the initial illness. The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) guidelines define long Covids as “signs and symptoms that occur during or after infection that are consistent with Covid-19, lasting more than 12 weeks, and not explained by alternative diagnosis.” I have. This condition is associated with a variety of symptoms, from fatigue and shortness of breath to anxiety and depression. – How popular is Covid’s length? One in five people infected with Covid-19 continue to develop long-term symptoms (Gareth Fuller / PA) According to the latest estimates, one in five people who test positive for the coronavirus continue to develop long-term symptoms. According to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics in December 2020, about 186,000 people have problems for up to 12 weeks. However, studies have shown that many patients with long Covids were unable to return to work properly 6 months after infection. Anecdotal evidence shows that children are susceptible to long Covids as well as adults. However, there is no time to collect meaningful data, and long-term studies of the condition are ongoing. – What are the symptoms? According to Nice, long covids usually show a cluster of symptoms that can change over time and can affect any system in the body. Persistent symptoms include fatigue, shortness of breath, anxiety, depression, palpitations, chest pain, arthralgias, muscle aches, inability to think straight, or “brain fog.” The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also has a list of reported symptoms, including myocardial inflammation, abnormal lung function, acute kidney injury, rashes, taste, odor, and neurological complaints such as concentration. problem. This wide range of symptoms and the symptoms of various illnesses make it difficult for doctors to diagnose and treat the condition. Scientists at the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR), who reviewed the available evidence of symptoms in October 2020, said that ongoing Covid could be at least four different syndromes rather than a single disease. thinking about. -what is the reason? Medical professionals are still trying to figure out the cause of the long Covid. Sars-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, can cause an overactive immune response and damage the entire body. Some people believe that the immune system does not return to normal after Covid-19, which may be one of the reasons for long-term unhealth. One US study suggests that low hormone levels in patients are likely to be associated with long-term Covid. Meanwhile, in a study published in The Lancet in November 2020, Italian scientists found significant structural changes in the lungs of patients who died of Covid-19. – Who is at risk for long Covid? For some people, Covid-19 can continue to affect health and well-being even after the body is infected with the virus. The NHS website provides general advice on recovery, return to work, and more. Details: https://t.co/53bGrZN1LP #YourCovidRecovery # Sarokku pic.twitter.com/v4bWwCvwUb — Salok CCG (@ThurrockCCG) October 12, 2020 Longcovid isn’t just for people who are taking the time to recover from a serious illness. People with relatively mild infections, reportedly, can also experience persistent health problems. NIHR researchers say that people at low risk of serious illness or death from Covid-19 are not considered to be at low risk for long-term Covid. They said more work was needed to help those in distress, and many added that they were “unbelievable” when they asked for help. – What is being done about it? England currently has nearly 70 clinics to accommodate long Covids, utilizing doctors, nurses, physiotherapists and occupational therapists to provide physical and psychological assessments to patients. Introducing appropriate treatment and rehabilitation services. Nice also publishes official guidance on best practices for recognizing, investigating, and rehabilitating long-term Covid patients. The guidelines developed by the Scottish Inter-University Guidelines Network (Sign) and the Royal College of General Practicians (RCGP) will be updated when new evidence related to long Covid emerges. If you are worried about your symptoms more than four weeks after you have been infected with the coronavirus, you can contact your doctor and recommend a blood test and a chest x-ray as part of your investigation. The NHS also has a Your Covid Recovery plan that includes advice specifically for those in need of hospital treatment, available at the following URL: https://www.yourcovidrecovery.nhs.uk/







