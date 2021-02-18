



A dangerous trend is making rounds on TikTok, which can leave burns and scars on your private parts. The social media platform is flooded with users posting videos about “candied”, and many of the short clips are hit by word of mouth. Four Experts warn against the tendency of viruses to leave burns and scars Credits: Getty-Contributors Candied fruit is a method of removing hair from your body if done by a salon specialist. Hairdressers use sugar gels that hold the hair together to pull out the roots of the hair and make it easier to pull out. However, during the blockade of the coronavirus, many had to solve the problem on their own when it came to beauty treatments. If done correctly, candied fruit can be less irritating than traditional waxing and shaving, but one expert warns that it can do more damage than good. .. Stephanie Taylor, an intimate health expert and managing director of Kegel 8, said people should think twice before choosing home care during the blockade. She states: “Some women (and some men) use candied technology to wax their legs and armpits, while others are also trying it on their pubic hair. Credit: Tiktok Four TikTok is full of people who use candied techniques to get rid of unwanted hair Credit: Tiktok “Candied fruit, which mixes sugar and lemon with boiling water to create a sticky solution that pulls hair from the skin, can cause terrible reprimands on sensitive skin in intimate areas if the water temperature is too high at the time of application. There is sex. “This can leave painful burns, dangerous infections, and irreversible scarring.” Stephanie said sugar has reappeared on social media. She added: “Many of us are trying out cosmetology and hair treatments at home to maintain our position, as the salon is still closed and it is unclear when it will reopen. “The video sharing app TikTok has become a go-to place for life hacks during the blockade. The latest viral trends have finally made it possible to use it at home as an alternative to salon wax.” Process-related tags such as “sugaringwax” ​​have been viewed by many people over 30 million times, trying this technique. Four Candied video received millions of views while people tried it during the blockade Credit: Tiktok Stephanie explained that waxes can be made from kitchen staple foods such as sugar, lemon and water, but said they are very similar to dangerous substances. “Very worrisome, the recipe is very similar to the homemade substance often used by prison prisoners as a weapon, colloquially called napalm. The mixture adheres to the skin and causes burns. Strengthen and inflict horrific injuries on people. “This blockade, I recommend leaving the intimate waxing to an expert or buying a home kit from a well-known brand that comes with trial and error instructions to keep you safe. “She added. Social media users have been using TikTok to showcase their new skills over the last few weeks, and problems have occurred in the process. Millions of views on their candied guide.. One woman called look, She claims to have waxed her feet in this way for years, and says the trick is to use an oiled surface. Four One TikTok user demonstrated how to use wax on his feet after being unable to go to the salon due to a blockade. Credit: Tik Tok She shows that she is using her “disgusting” legs. She says she hasn’t touched it for a month because she’s in quarantine. “This is the way I grew up doing it,” she says, taking 64g of sugar and 32g of lemon juice and pouring it into a pan. Mira said: “Mix it and when it turns caramel, oil it-and that’s the trick-and put it on the oiled surface. “And you take a little water and stretch it as it cools. Exclusive Dad’s problem My dad had sex with my ex in Leyby, they snob in front of me, and it’s so sick Exclusive Scum on Moms who let go of themselves need to liven up the game-their hubby talks to me now cleaning Mom shares her ridiculous daily cleaning schedule and people think it’s from the 50’s Bath beauty The bus driver, 24, said he was “too cute” but still loved his job. Exclusive Laura Anderson I was called “wrinkled, washed away” and lost my job over the age of 30 Pack the punch Mom blown away by a huge children’s holiday pack from school full of toys and food “To make sure it’s cool and stretchy, you need to display something like this: “Next, make sure you have wet rags, as you will need to wipe your hands to prevent sugar from sticking to your hands. “So you spread it on my nasty legs, as you can see, it was the month I was in quarantine.” Her DIY clip has been watched 8 million times as people were overwhelmed by her hacking. Beauty Hack reveals how to make your own wax using only sugar, water and lemon juice

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos