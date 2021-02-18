TB vaccine gives hope to protect newborns from Covid





The· tuberculosis (TB) vaccine Studies suggest that it may provide neonatal protection against some additional respiratory infections, which COVID-19 infection. In this study, 560 newborns in Uganda were monitored for various illnesses, one group was vaccinated with the Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG) vaccine at birth, and another cohort was vaccinated at 6 weeks of age. Announcing their findings on lancet infections, researchers have found that the vaccine provides protection from common colds, chest infections, skin infections and even diarrhea. Vaccinated newborns were 25% less likely to become infected after 6 weeks than uninfected newborns. Researchers say giving newborns a jab on the day of birth can save thousands of lives each year in areas of high infection rates. Given that the jab provided protection from a variety of diseases other than tuberculosis, it is hoped that the vaccine may protect children and adults from Covid-19 and other emerging infectious diseases. During the pandemic process, experts have questioned whether there is a link between BCG jabs and reduced Covid-19 mortality. read more Dr. Saraplentis of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM), the lead author of the study, said: “Our study is also raising expectations as findings show that BCG appears to provide broader protection against a variety of infectious diseases, general from Covid-19 and future pandemics. It may help protect people, but to be sure, we need to look at the results of other, more specific studies. “ Vulnerable infants, including low birth weight infants, appeared to benefit most. Researchers found that there was no difference in infection rates between the two groups after the baby in the second cohort was vaccinated at 6 weeks. In other words, the immunity of the delayed group after inoculation has “caught up”. The team will consider reintroducing BCG vaccination at birth in phased decommissioned countries, including the United Kingdom, as it may help protect vulnerable infants in newborn wards from other infectious diseases. I said it was necessary. Hazel Dockrell, a professor of immunology at the LSHTM and one of the co-authors of the study, said: “It’s very exciting to think that BCG vaccination, in addition to protecting against tuberculosis, helps maintain the safety of newborns against other dangerous infections. “BCG is recommended at birth in many countries, but is often delayed due to logistical problems. Ensure that the vaccine is given on the first day in areas with a high incidence of infections. That can have a significant impact on neonatal infections and mortality. “ read more

