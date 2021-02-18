Studies at Ishgursky Resort Discover Persistent Coronavirus Immunity





A survey of residents of ski resorts in Ischgl, Austria’s worst coronavirus outbreak, found that the majority of people remain immune at least eight months after being infected with the virus. It was. The findings provide more insight into the duration of immunity after infection and suggest that herd immunity may begin earlier than widely believed, behind the study. Said the team at. Austria’s leading public health agency, AGES, believes that the outbreak of Ischgl, which has infected thousands of people across Europe, began in February last year, before the first case was detected in Austria. The Innsbruck Medical College conducted a survey in April and found that 42% of Ischgl’s population had antibodies to the virus. A follow-up study conducted in November and published Thursday found that the majority of people who had antibodies in the first study also had antibodies in the second study. “Antibodies were also detected in November in nearly 90% of people who tested seropositive in April,” virologist Dorothy van Rah, one of the scientists who conducted the study, said in a statement. It was. Over 900 people participated in this survey, of which 801 participated in the first survey. “Immunity is relatively stable, despite a slight decrease in antibody levels,” she added. The university said the study was one of the largest of its kind, one of the longest, and helped answer questions about the duration of immunity after infection. Also, the second wave of Ischgl infection in November was much smaller than in comparable towns in the region, so herd immunity begins earlier than many suggest. “This immune status, which was between 40 and 50% of the population in November, seems to have actually protected the population from infection,” Vanler said at a press conference, where basic social distance measurements were taken. He added. Next, you need a face mask, just like the bar is closed. Follow more stories above Facebook And twitter This story was published from the Wire Agency Feed without changing the text.

