Seattle woman, 90, walks 6 miles in the snow for a vaccine

February 18, 2021-Seattle-based Frangoldman, 90, walked nearly a foot of snow six miles this week to get the coronavirus vaccine. To Seattle Times..

“I was calling every morning and every afternoon to make a reservation, and often I was online at night,” she told the newspaper on Sunday night after getting a shot and returning. did.

“Nada. Nothing,” Goldman said. “every day.”

Last Friday, Goldman found an online reservation at the Seattle Children’s Urgent Hospital, which is receiving the vaccine. She had to double-check if the slots were really open, and then immediately booked her Sunday morning appointment, unaware of the storm coming.

But on Saturday, Goldman caused a few inches of snow on the ground. She decided to plan ahead and walk the route in case she needed to walk instead of driving on Sunday. She put on layers, pulled out her cane and brought her cell phone. The cell phone showed a distance of 3 miles one way. About two-thirds of the way there, she looked back and was confident that she could go the next day.

On Sunday morning, she wore layers again and went out. The railroad tracks from the previous day were frozen and covered with fresh snow. She was only five minutes late to make the appointment — and got her vaccine.

“My mother, a little snow doesn’t prevent her vaccination,” Fran’s daughter, Ruth Goldman, told the Seattle Times.

“She walked back there for miles to get it,” she said. “She is a really remarkable person with an attitude of’don’t disturb a little adversity’.”