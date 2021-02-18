WHO says more than 11,000 Ebola vaccines go to Guinea





“30 vaccine experts have already been mobilized locally and are ready to deploy the Ebola vaccine as soon as it arrives in the country,” she said. The WHO has called on six African countries to become more vigilant for Ebola infection after both Guinea and Congo have recorded cases in recent weeks. “Subregions are very vigilant and surveillance in neighboring countries is underway,” she said. “Our collective and swift action is important to avoid the uncontrollable spread of Ebola in the COVID-19 pandemic, which is already pushing healthcare professionals and institutions to the limit.” The Guinea epidemic was declared less than a month after the crisis meeting on Sunday, when health officials detected suspicious cases of patients with diarrhea, vomiting, and bleeding. According to the Guinean Ministry of Health, the sick died in late January and participated in the burial of a nurse buried in Gouake in the south on February 1. Traditional funerals, where people wash and touch the deceased’s body, contribute to the spread of Ebola. It usually jumps from infected animals such as bats to humans and spreads among humans through direct contact with body fluids. As of Thursday, Guinea recorded three confirmed Ebola cases, including one death, according to WHO. Health officials hope to stop the epidemic of Ebola in West Africa, where the worst Ebola ever occurred between 2014 and 2016, killing more than 11,300 people, primarily in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone. Neighboring Sierra Leone and Liberia are tracking possible incidents within the border. Liberia’s Minister of Health Dr. Wilhelmina Jallah said Thursday that health care workers were entering Liberia from the Guinean town of Nzerekore on February 12 and examining women showing signs of Ebola. She said the woman is currently in quarantine and is waiting for test results. Earlier this week, Sierra Leone also reported a suspected case of Ebola from a man who had no recent travel history but showed signs of the virus. Subsequent tests showed that he was negative for Ebola, according to a spokesman for the Ministry of Health and Health, Harold Thomas. The United Nations has announced that it will release $ 15 million from the Emergency Relief Fund to help Guinea and Congo fight the outbreak of a new Evola hemorrhagic fever. On February 7, Congo in Central Africa announced four cases of Ebola in the eastern part of the country. This is the first outbreak since 2020. More than 8,000 Ebola vaccines are available in Congo, and a vaccination campaign for high-risk people in Butembo was launched on Monday, according to the WHO. Four cases in Congo are in the same area as the 10th Ebola epidemic in the country, which killed more than 2,200 people between August 2018 and June 2020. “Results have been obtained and there is a link between this case and a previous outbreak in North Kivu, a state in eastern Congo,” Moetti said Thursday. Contributed by Associated Press writer Jonathan Paye-Layleh of Monrovia, Liberia and Cara Anna of Nairobi, Kenya. Copyright 2021 AP communication. all rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without permission.

