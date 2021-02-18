Health
When can Arizona restaurant workers get COVID-19 shots?What you need to know
Arizona restaurant workers may have to wait a little longer for the chance to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine, despite the fact that their work often requires interaction with customers.
According to the Arizona Department of Health, restaurants are classified as “essential services” by the state. That is, restaurant workers can apply for the vaccine when the county reaches Phase 1B of distribution.
However, officials say it may take some time to reach the level. Vaccine deployment is divided into six phases. Phase 1A included health care workers and people living and working in long-term care facilities.
Phase 1B was further categorized into categories that prioritize specific groups such as teachers and police officers. Most of Arizona, including Maricopa and Pima counties, is currently in a phase called Priority Phase 1B, but restaurant workers are not included in this group.
According to Fields Moseley, director of communications at Maricopa County, this category is likely to be further subdivided as more people are vaccinated.
“‘Essential Workers’ are at the bottom of Phase 1B and need to be further prioritized within this large group,” Moseley wrote in an email.
Learn to survive: Phoenix chef loses 11 families in COVID-19
When can Arizona restaurant workers be vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine?
Restaurant workers are classified as mandatory workers. That is, you are eligible for the vaccine in Phase 1B.
Many counties throughout ArizonaMaricopa and Pima are currently in a subcategory of 1B called Priority Phase 1B. According to the Maricopa County website, this category of vaccines is eligible for:
- Adults over 65 years.
- School staff and nursery teachers from kindergarten to high school.
- Law enforcement / protection service workers, including all swearers and government-employed security guards.
- Phase 1A population.
However, the categories are not mutually exclusive. Therefore, if a restaurant worker is 65 years of age or older, he or she is currently eligible to apply for the vaccine.
Holly Pointer, a spokesman for the Arizona Department of Health, has received federal recommendations on who the state should prioritize, but “local allocators population at each stage based on vaccine supply. There is a possibility of further priority. “
In other words, adding categories can increase the waiting time for restaurant employees. For example, on Monday, February 15, the Maricopa County priority list was expanded to include people over the age of 65. The· Previous phases included only those over the age of 75.
The new age requirement has allowed about 400,000 people to qualify, Moseley writes.
There are five counties in Arizona, with slightly more advanced vaccine distribution plans than the other counties in the state. As of February 12 Navajo, Apache, Graham, La Paz and Santa Cruz counties are in Phase 1BAccording to the map published by ADHS.
The rules vary slightly from county to county, but in Navajo and Apache counties, restaurant workers are eligible to sign up for a vaccine reservation. In Graham County, only people over the age of 65 are currently eligible. Check the county website for the latest information.
Community Hero: How this Phoenix chef volunteered at the COVID-19 vaccination site to find hope
What should restaurant owners do to help their staff?
For those who run restaurants, there are ways to help employees get vaccinated.Phase 1B Key Worker Restaurant Owners and Other Employers Submit the Phase 1B Employer Vaccine Request Form available from ADHS.
Through this form, employers can prove that workers meet the prioritization criteria and inform the state of the number of staff in need of the vaccine.
Employees can apply for the vaccine without the restaurant owner submitting the form. However, the form is shared with county and local vaccination sites and helps ensure that these sites are prepared for the required number of workers seeking vaccines, Pointer wrote.
Vaccine reservation is also determined by dose availability and state vaccination allocation.
In Maricopa County, there is no scheduled start date for vaccination of restaurant workers, Moseley wrote.If available, the updated information will be Published on ADHS website throughout the state And on county websites, including local Maricopa County Site And Pima County site.
Contact the reporter at [email protected].. Follow her on Twitter. @tirionmorris,On Facebook Tillion Rose And on Instagram tirionrosis..
