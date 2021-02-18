COVID-19 could have lost more than 20.5 million years of life





This scanning electron microscope image shows cells in which SARS-CoV-2 (yellow) (2019-nCoV, also known as the virus that causes COVID-19) was isolated from the patient and cultured in the laboratory (blue /). It indicates that it is emerging from the surface of (pink). Credit: NIAID-RML

According to a study published in COVID-19, COVID-19 could have killed more than 20.5 million years worldwide, with an average of 16 years lost per death. Science report.. COVID-19 years of death (YLL) (difference between individual death age and life expectancy) in severely affected countries can be 2-9 times higher than YLL due to average seasonal flu there is. Héctor Pifarréi Arolas, Mikko Mÿrskyla et al. Estimated YLL by COVID-19 using data on more than 1,279,866 deaths in 81 countries. Average life Data and forecast for total COVID-19 mortality by country. The authors estimate that COVID-19 could have resulted in a total of 20, 507, and 518 years of life loss in 81 countries included in this study. Of the total YLL, 44.9% appeared to occur in individuals aged 55-75, 30.2% in individuals under 55, and 25% in individuals aged 75 and over. In countries where gender deaths were available, YLL men were 44% higher than women.Compared to other common causes worldwide death, COVID-19-related YLL is two to nine times higher than seasonal influenza-related YLL, and one-quarter to one-half of YLL due to. Heart condition.. The authors warn that the results need to be understood in the context of an ongoing pandemic. Provides a snapshot of the possible impact of COVID-19 on YLL as of January 6, 2021. YLL estimates can be overestimated or underestimated. Because it is difficult to accurately record COVID-19-related deaths. The risk of death from COVID-19 is 3.5 times higher than influenza For more information:

Years of life lost to COVID-19 in 81 countries, Science report (2021). www.nature.com/articles/s41598-021-83040-3 Years of life lost to COVID-19 in 81 countries,(2021). DOI: 10.1038 / s41598-021-83040-3 Provided by Scientific Reports Quote: Https: //medicalxpress.com/news/2021-02-million-years-life-lost-due with COVID-19 (2021, February 18) acquired on February 18, 2021 to 20.5 million More than a year of life may have been lost.html This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except for fair transactions for personal investigation or research purposes. The content is provided for informational purposes only.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos