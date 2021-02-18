Reduced support for the COVID-19 vaccine risks endangering herd immunity

Over a quarter of Australians are reluctant or uncertain about receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, which can delay the achievement of herd immunity.Credit: University of Melbourne



Up-to-date insights that more than a quarter of Australians are reluctant or uncertain about COVID-19 vaccination and may delay the achievement of herd immunity Take the heartbeat of the nation Research Insight reveals.

According to a survey, Australians’ willingness to receive the COVID-19 vaccine has dropped dramatically in the last four months (from 74.4% in October last year to 66.2% in early February 2021), with participants being effective. He has expressed concern about safety and side effects. ..

As the first round of vaccination across Australia approaches, Professor Anthony Scott, a professor fellow at the Melbourne Institute and author of research insights, is worried about both hesitation and refusal to vaccinate. It was a trend and suggested that it could result in delayed achievement of herd immunity.

“For the safety of our community, especially the most vulnerable, it is important that group immunity be achieved as soon as possible,” said Professor Scott.

“This means that the proportion of the immune population is high enough to protect the non-immunized people. In most cases, we will protect them from vaccination. Otherwise, our freedom The restrictions on may last indefinitely.

“Coherent and targeted communication from all levels of government must play a central role in addressing community concerns about vaccines.”

Melbourne Institute: A biweekly study led by the Institute for Applied Economics and Social Studies tracks changes in Australian economic and social well-being during pandemics.

The 26th wave of the survey was conducted from February 1st to 6th, 2021. Survey participants cited concerns about efficacy, safety, and side effects as reasons for uncertainty.

Data showed decline among all Population group Most important between unemployed Australians (73% in October 2020 to 60% in February 2021) and those with high levels of mental distress (83% to 67%) to obtain the vaccine Changes were recorded.

People in these subgroups who wanted the vaccine were also less likely to be willing to wait for the first vaccinated Australians at risk.

One in four Australians doesn’t think the vaccine works or is worried about side effects, but women (28%) may have these views more than men (23%) It was expensive.

Tasmanian people (37%) are more likely to hold these beliefs than people in other states (21% most likely to have NSW), 25-34 years (35%), Ages 50-54 (32%) and 55-64 (30%) were also more likely to be concerned than those aged 75 and over (10%). Even if vaccination benefits others, only a small percentage of those who say they refuse the vaccine because they believe that the risk of getting the virus is low. It consisted primarily of individuals aged 18-24 in Western Australia who lived in rural areas or were dissatisfied with the government’s COVID-19 policy.

Professor Scott said it is important to put COVID-19 behind us and communicate the benefits of vaccination to groups who are reluctant or uncertain about the vaccine in order to avoid further blockades. But he said it couldn’t be one size that fits all approaches.

“Our result is Public education How and why vaccine Work may help ease concerns and improve participation, and these communications must be targeted, “said Professor Scott.

“For example, the results show that it is important to repeat how vaccination benefits not only individuals but the wider community by preventing transmission to others.”