Reduced cancer and heart disease mortality gap in women under 65

Researchers reported that the mortality gap between cancer and heart disease in women under the age of 65 narrowed.

If this trend continues, researchers say, heart disease may replace cancer as the leading cause of death in young women.

The mortality gap between cancer and heart disease in women under the age of 65 is narrowing, according to data published in European Heart Journal..



Erin D. Mikos



“CVD remains the leading cause of death for all women, but historically cancer has been the leading cause of death for young women under the age of 65.” Cardiology today Editorial committee Erin D. Mikos, Maryland, MHS, FACC, FAHA, PHASE, The Director of Women’s Cardiovascular Health and Deputy Director of Preventive Cardiology at the Chiccalon Center for Cardiovascular Disease Prevention at John’s Hopkins Medical College told Healio. “There has been a reversal of the progress we have made in the last few decades. Currently increasing deaths from heart disease For young women. This is currently narrowing the mortality gap between cancer and heart disease deaths in young women. “

Researchers analyzed the US national database of death certificates for women under the age of 65 from an extensive online data (WONDER) database for CDC epidemiological studies from 1999 to 2018. Using these data, researchers measured the annual rate of change in age-adjusted mortality. Heart disease and cancer have lost a potential number of years of life per 100,000 people.

Compared to heart disease, cancer was the most common cause of premature death among young women. From 1999 to 2018, both cancer (61.9 vs 45.6) and heart disease (29.2 vs 22.6) reduced age-adjusted mortality per 100,000.

The annual rate of change in age-adjusted mortality for heart disease increased from 2010 to 2018 (0.53; 95% CI, 0.18-0.89), but both decreased consistently over time in cancer. Since 2008, the increase in these heart diseases has been significant in the Midwest, small and medium-sized metropolitan areas, and rural areas.

Increased annual change in age-adjusted mortality for heart disease between women aged 25-34 (2.24; 95% CI, 0.3-4.22) and women aged 55-64 (0.46;) between 2013 and 2018 Did. 95% CI, 0.13-0.8) from 2009 to 2013). The annual rate of change in age-adjusted mortality for heart disease also increased between 2009 and 2018 in young non-Hispanic Caucasian women (0.79; 95% CI, 0.46-1.13). Non-Hispanic American Indian / Alaskan native young women from 2011 to 2018 (2.71; 95% CI, 0.59-4.87).

Due to these increases in annualized changes in age-adjusted mortality for heart disease, the mortality gap between cancer and heart disease in women under the age of 65 is from 32.7 per 100,000 in 1999 to 100,000 per 100,000 in 2018. Reduced to 23.

In an interview, Michos said the American Heart Association announced its impact targets for 2030 in early 2020. This meant extending healthy life expectancy from 66 to at least 68 years across the United States and from 64 to at least 67 years worldwide. Set additional goals for health fairness and well-being.

“Unfortunately, our recent study shows that in the field of prevention / public health, much work is still being reduced to remedy these adverse trends in women’s early CVD. Otherwise, AHA’s 2030 impact targets will not be met, “said Mikos.

To reverse these trends, Michos has partnered with community groups, belief-based organizations and patient advocacy groups to diversify the maternity, primary care and heart disease workforce to better serve patients. To represent, it was recommended to include more clinicians from the group that reached the limit.

“A more focused effort may really be needed to address social and medical inequality. Reduce risk for black women And it should be undertaken to improve the fairness of maternal health, “Mikos said. “It is important to be aware of the unique risk factors that women experience throughout their lives that men do not have, such as the negative effects of pregnancy and premature menopause. These increase the factors of CVD risk. Women should take appropriate precautionary precautions. You need to pay. “

