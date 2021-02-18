Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed 2 new and 12 active COVID-19 cases on Thursday, February 18. In active cases in North Dakota, the county rose from 13th to 12th to Three Way Thailand.
Two new local cases on Thursday are up from one new case confirmed on Wednesday, February 17th. Twelve active cases are up from 10 cases confirmed on Wednesday. The North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) reported that a total of 44 new local COVID-19 tests were processed.
Hettinger and Walsh counties in North Dakota also confirmed 12 active COVID-19 cases, NDDoH reported. The Bottineau, McLean, and Ramsey counties each saw 14 active cases and ranked ninth in state-wide activity. Barnes County and Rolette County each confirmed 10 active cases, tying in 15th place on Thursday.
According to NDDoH data, 1,720 positive COVID-19 cases, 1,692 recovery (including one new) and 16 deaths have been confirmed in Richland County so far. The latest local COVID-19 death was confirmed on January 29, 2021.
COVID-19 or related deaths in North Dakota increased to 1,435 on Thursday. NDDoH reports that it includes men in their 70s from Cass County, women in their 70s from Grand Forks County, men in their 80s from Adams County, and women in their 80s from Stark County.
The state confirmed 134 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, up from 123 new cases on Wednesday. North Dakota also confirmed 836 active cases out of 797 active cases on Wednesday. A total of 6,540 new COVID-19 tests have been conducted throughout the state.
As of Thursday, 171,413 doses of the 186,250 COVID-19 vaccine doses received were administered throughout the state. This includes 3,163 doses to date in Richland County and 37,295 doses in Cass County, North Dakota. As of Thursday, a total of 104,832 inhabitants have been vaccinated at least once. According to NDDoH, North Dakota has a population of 762,062. Richland County has a population of 16,177.
According to NDDoH, 31 people across the state were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Thursday. That number has dropped from 43 on Wednesday. North Dakota also reported 74 new collections on Thursday, from 99 new collections on Wednesday.
NDDoH identified 133 active COVID-19 cases across the state aged 20-29 years from 139 active cases on Wednesday. The second-ranked group was 30-39 years old, with 111 active cases to 130 active cases on Wednesday. The third ranked group was the 40-49 year old group, with 117 active cases to 122 active cases on Wednesday. Fourth place was the 50-59 year old group with 106 active cases, up from 101 active cases on Wednesday.
North Dakota confirmed nine COVID-19 or related deaths so far in February, peaking from 76 in January 2021 to 282 in December 2020 and 498 in November 2020. Has decreased to. Older ages and 101 years are 15-59 years. To date, there has been only one COVID-19 or related death between the ages of 15-19.
On Thursday, eight counties did not report active COVID-19 cases. An additional 29 of the 53 counties in North Dakota each reported no more than 9 active cases. Of the remaining 16 counties, 12 counties, including Richland, reported less than 45 active cases. Twenty-seven counties reported new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.
The seven counties with the highest number of new COVID-19 cases on Thursday included 32 Cass counties. 16 cases each in Burleigh and Stark counties. Williams County, 11 cases. Grand Forks County, 7 cases. 6 cases each in Morton County and Ward County.
The seven counties with the highest number of active COVID-19 cases on Thursday included 175 cases of Cass county. Burleigh County, 143 cases. Grand Forks County, 86 cases. Ward County, 76 cases. 45 cases each in Stark County and Williams County. Morton County, 38 cases.
As of Thursday, NDDoH reported that more than 40.2 percent of Richland County’s population had been tested for COVID-19. Over 52.6 percent of North Dakota’s population has been tested.