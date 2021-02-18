One-fifth of diabetic COVID patients die within a month of admission | Health News





With Arnie Mandel Robert Preidt Health Day Reporter (HealthDay) Thursday, February 18, 2021 (HealthDay News)-Diabetes is a major risk factor for severe attacks of COVID-19, a new European study confirms it: in five hospitalized COVID-19 patients One person with diabetes dies within 28 days of admission. One US expert wasn’t surprised by the harsh findings. “Diabetics are clearly in a very high-risk category and will be one of the first groups to get the vaccine,” said Dr. Mangalana Rasimhan, who directs critical care services at Northwell Health in New Hyde Park, NY. It should be. ” People with diabetes control their blood sugar levels and make sure they avoid complications of the disease. Such steps “seem to really make a difference in terms of survival from COVID infection,” said Narasimhan, who was not involved in the new study. The study was led by Bertrand Kariu and Sammy Hajaji, diabetes specialists at Nantes University Hospital in France. In May last year, they released preliminary findings showing that 10% of COVID-19 diabetics died within 7 days of admission. The latest and most recent results are from a large number of patients (nearly 2,800) treated for COVID-19 in 68 hospitals across France. Their average age was 70, nearly two-thirds were male, and many were overweight. About 40% also experienced various forms of complications from diabetes. The French team reported in a journal on February 17 that 21% of patients died 28 days after admission. Diabetology.. Of the patients who survived at least 1 month, 50% were discharged with a median stay of 9 days. 12% were still hospitalized on day 28 and 17% were transferred from the first hospital to another facility. Researchers said routine treatment for diabetes at a young age with a drug called metformin and long pre-hospital symptoms were important factors associated with a high likelihood of discharge. Patients who took insulin regularly (probably showing more advanced diabetes) had a 44% higher risk of death than those who did not take insulin, the researchers said. Long-term glycemic control was not associated with patient outcomes, but strongly predicted that higher glycemic levels at admission were less likely to result in death and discharge. Dr. Barbara Keber directs family medicine at Glen Cove Hospital in Glen Cove, NY. Reading the findings, she said, “Diabetes is clearly an important risk factor for both the need for ICU / ventilator care in the hospital and death.” Within one month of admission. Keber says it “reasons” that people with uncontrolled diabetic complications are at higher risk because they create an “inflammatory condition” similar to that found in advanced COVID-19. Said. However, Keber also warned that mortality in COVID-19 patients, including diabetics, may have improved over the past year. “This study was conducted in the first wave of the pandemic and found that many of the current treatment regimens and medications attempted in the early stages were not beneficial and replaced other treatment regimens,” she said. It was. For example, “The current use of steroids for treatment is [improved] The prognosis for all patients, especially for diabetics. “ More about the American Diabetes Association COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) (# If there is no character limit, add parentheses when it first appears.. Source: Mangala Narasimhan, DO, Director, Critical Care Services, Northwell Health, New Hyde Park, NY. Barbara Keber, MD, Chair, Family Medicine, Glen Cove Hospital, Glen Cove, New York; Diabetology, News Release, February 17, 2021 Copyright © 2021 HealthDay.. all rights reserved.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos