The secret behind a Seattle woman who walked six miles in the snow

Fran Goldman said she influenced the country this week Walked 6 miles round trip in the Seattle snow To get her first shot COVID-19 vaccine.. Besides, she did it at the age of 90.

“Her secret is a combination of good genes and daily exercise efforts,” her daughter, Ruth Goldman, told USA Today. “She usually walks about three miles a day.”

Fran’s focus is on a healthy diet and maintaining mental and physical health, “always interested in learning new things,” she said. She is currently enrolled in a zoom class on Chinese history. Coronavirus pandemic, She took part in a series of courses directly.

“She’s healthier than me and my three siblings combined!” Said Ruth, 55, the youngest of Fran’s children in Buffalo, New York.

Ruth said her mother was overwhelmed this week with messages and phone calls from Americans across the country inspired by the story of her determination. Ruth answered questions from USA Today on behalf of her mother.

She said her motherI had been working for about a month to secure a vaccine appointment.

Fran confirmed the opening online multiple times a day. She tried different phone numbers. She went to the pharmacy to see if there was a waiting list.

Last Friday, she finally clicked on the Seattle Children’s Hospital website and was able to schedule a Sunday morning, Ruth said.

“It was a tough job, but she was lucky because she was able to navigate the website comfortably,” Ruth said. “Many other people under her age are not tech-savvy or have devices that can be used to access the Internet and websites.”

Seattle had about a foot of snow on Friday and Saturday. This frozen the road and turned it into a dangerous situation during the snowiest weekend on record. As the weather worsened, Fran continued to check the hospital’s website to see if he was rescheduling. Many other vaccination sites have been closed due to the storm.

“We decided that there was no risk of missing a bad weather appointment because the vaccination took so long,” Ruth said. “She knew she couldn’t drive and the car couldn’t make an incredibly steep driveway, so she started thinking about walking.”

On Saturday, Fran took a practice walk to cover part of the trip and see how long she would take on foot, Ruth said. Then she got up early Sunday, bundled in layers, grabbed her cane and set off.

“It took about an hour one way. The trail already had a good course and we went cautiously,” Ruth said.

Fran arrived on schedule about five minutes late, received the shot, waited 15 minutes of observation before returning.

For Fran, the vaccine represents hope.

“She wants to hug her great-grandchildren and resemble normal life,” Ruth said. “She knows it’s not the same as before the pandemic and plans to continue wearing masks and follow safety guidelines, but the risk of getting severe COVID is much lower.”

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 12% of people in the United States are vaccinated at least once, and about 4.7% are both vaccinated. At current vaccination rates, trees will lose leaves this fall. By the time most American adults can be vaccinatedTo reach most of this summer, vaccine doses need to be doubled, according to a panel of USA TODAY experts.

