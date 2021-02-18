As the educator’s date approaches, older people are still vaccinated





Jim Bolt gets a COVID-19 shot at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. Photo courtesy of Atrium Health Mecklenburg County has been preparing for vaccination of teachers and nursery teachers since February 24th. This is because more older people and healthcare professionals receive shots and the indicators show a reduction in the prevalence of COVID-19. On February 15, County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris and Medical Director Dr. Meg Sullivan participated in the virtual media update. Meanwhile, he said the rollout was underway and the data were promising. The county’s average COVID-19 positive rate was 9.3% on February 10, indicating a moderate community spread (5-10% positive). This is the first time that it has been consistently in the single digits since late November. Hospitalization for COVID-19 is also on the decline. As of February 10, there were 91,307 cases of COVID-19, and 818 related deaths were reported among residents of Mecklenburg County. The majority of cases were adults between the ages of 20 and 59. Almost all deaths occurred between adults over the age of 60 and adults with underlying chronic illness. Almost half of the deaths were associated with active outbreaks in long-term care facilities. Of the deaths unrelated to outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 3 in 4 were of color and 40% were non-Hispanic blacks. “Our numbers are moving in the right direction, but we know this is a very important time for us,” Harris said. North Carolina is currently providing COVID-19 vaccine to Group 1 and 2 individuals. This includes health care workers, care staff, residents, and people over the age of 65. Despite mass vaccinations at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Bank of America Stadium, and the Bojungles Coliseum, Harris continues to reduce the spread of the virus, especially when new variants are detected. Said it was the main focus. She encouraged residents to wear masks and social distances and limit unnecessary activities around the community until more people got their shots. “We don’t have enough vaccines to make us comfortable,” Harris said. Anyone working at Child Care or PreK-12 School will be the first member of Group 3 to be vaccinated from February 24th. Sullivan said there was no “assignment” that the state or county aimed to meet with groups 1 and 2 before releasing the vaccine to educators. She said a slight decrease in appointments by seniors and healthcare professionals is an indicator of how well the group is being serviced. The Mecklenburg County website states that there are no vaccination appointments available until March 9. Additional reservations will be added as vaccine supply increases and residents will be notified when they join the waiting list. Group 3 additional frontline mandatory workers will be vaccinated from March 10th. This includes people working in critical manufacturing, grocery stores, restaurants, food distribution and supply chains, public safety, government and community services, transportation and public health. According to Harris, it is unlikely that all educators will receive their first vaccination in the two weeks between February 24 and the rest of the frontline workers in line. I just don’t have enough time. According to Harris, the total population of key workers is so large that it can take months before people in groups 4 and 5 can book. Did you like this? Share:







