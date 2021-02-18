Health
5 things everyone wants to know about the COVID-19 vaccine
Despite split politics, conspiracy theory, and the failure to deploy the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States, Americans are hungry for information about the vaccine, Google’s new data reveals.
For the past month, “where to get the corona vaccine” was the most Google-searched question in the United States, search giant told CBS Money Watch.Pennsylvania was the top state of search “Where to get the corona vaccine,“Next Delaware and Washington. Terminology “Corona vaccine near me” It was searched three times more often than queries related to testing.
Google, which claims more than 90% of Internet searches in the United States, has aggregated and analyzed a wide sample of search data from all 50 states. Analyzed geographical pattern..The company found authoritative demand Vaccination informationIt involves a keen interest in where to get the vaccine, how it works, and whether it is safe.
For example, in West Virginia The state was praised for its efficient vaccine deployment, The most popular virus-related searches are “Is Corona Vaccine Safe?” And “Corona Vaccine Side Effects.” When vaccination spreads across the United States in February, search for the term “”.Arm pain, ”The side effects of the vaccine have also skyrocketed.
Google has extracted search data for vaccinations and tests primarily to support public health agencies, the company said.
“We work with the CDC. [the World Health Organization] Danny Sullivan, a public liaison for Google’s search, said, “Our work in the United States is a model for the entire world. For example, information such as test locations, vaccination locations, side effect information, and symptom information. Can be displayed. ”
According to anonymous search data from each state, these are the 10 most frequently searched questions related to the COVID-19 vaccine.
- Where can I get the corona vaccine?
- When can I get the corona vaccine?
- Is Corona Vaccine Safe?
- How long will the corona vaccine last?
- Which vaccine is better?
- How to sign up for the covid vaccine?
- Is the corona vaccine approved by the FDA?
- What is included in the corona vaccine?
- How effective is the covid vaccine?
- How does the covid vaccine work?
Safety is the key concern For most Americans. Last month, the phrase “Is the covid vaccine safe …” was searched with keywords.
- Pregnant woman
- Diabetic
- Senior citizens
- Children
- Everyone
The COVID-19 vaccine has not been extensively tested in children, but according to Dr. Bob Rahita, director of medicine at St. Joseph’s University Hospital. Pfizer vaccines are “very safe”.
Vaccine search data also shows that Americans are still worried about the possibilities Vaccine side effects:
- Search for “Side effects of corona vaccine” It peaked in early February and remains high.
- New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Delaware and Arizona are top state I’m looking for information on side effects of vaccines.
- In the last four weeks, Mississippi, West Virginia, and New Hampshire have been the top searches. “Side effects of corona vaccine.. “
People are also worried about how vaccines interact with prescriptions. Over-the-counter drugs.. These are the top keywords that appear next to your search. “vaccine”:
- Arive pill
- Tizanidine
- Prozac
- Ibuprofen and corona vaccine
- Advil Liquid Gel Cap
Sullivan is optimistic about recent changes in search interest in vaccination. “There is some hope just because of the fact that people are looking for vaccines,” he said.
..
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]