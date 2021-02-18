



The North Wales vaccination program has been successful with the latest performance data released.

Last week, the Welsh government announced that Wales was the first UK country to provide the Covid-19 vaccine to the top four priority groups.

This includes long-term care facility residents and staff. Frontline medical and social care workers. Very clinically vulnerable people and all people over 70 years old. And on Thursday, the Betsy Kadwarador University Health Commission released performance data highlighting the continued success of the largest vaccination program in history. Until Sunday, February 14, the North Wales Health Commission provided 184,923 people with the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, and last week 41,548 were vaccinated. All people in priority groups 1-4 were vaccinated along the Welsh government milestone, 159,6212 had already received the jab, and others were booked in the coming days. The Health Commission has also stated that it has made a positive start to vaccination of the next priority group, with more than one-third of people aged 65-69 receiving the first vaccination. Gil Harris, secretary-general of nursing and midwifery at the University of Betsy-Kadwarador University Health Commission and leader of the vaccination program, said the deployment would provide hope for the future in the face of pandemic uncertainty. Stated. She states: “After these difficult years, we hope that a better month will come as the success of the North Wales vaccination program aims to return to some sort of normal condition. “This is the largest vaccination program we have ever done. It’s a big job and a huge amount of work is being done to make it successful. We were involved in making this happen. A big thank you to everyone. “In the last few weeks, colleagues have been incredibly mobilized across North Wales to set up mass vaccination centers, community vaccination centers, and vaccination clinics at GP clinics, including local pharmacies and ophthalmologists. Primary care colleagues have also played an increasingly important role in the future. Weeks. ” Vaccinations will take place at the Cymru venue in Llandudno. Attention is currently being paid to giving a second vaccination and vaccination to people over the age of 65. However, Ms. Harris reiterated the Health Commission’s commitment to ensure that no one in priority groups 1-4 who have not yet been able to attend the appointment is left behind, hoping for the Covid-19 vaccine. She states: “Not everyone picked this up for a variety of reasons. They were infected with Covid within the last 28 days or got sick for other reasons. They received another vaccination within the last 7 days. Or maybe you don’t want to get vaccinated at this point. If you’re crazy, you can always open the door and try not to leave anyone behind. “If someone thinks they are in a top-priority cohort (70+, clinically very vulnerable, or front-line medical or social care worker) and has not yet been booked, go to 03000. You must contact the Covid-19 Vaccine Reservation Center directly. 840004. Business hours are from 8am to 8pm, 7 days a week, and the queue can be very crowded, so please forgive me. ” For more information on the North Wales Covid-19 vaccination program, please visit: Covid-19 Vaccination Information-Betsikadwarador University Health Commission (nhs.wales)

