“There has never been a Covid-19 outbreak associated with a crowded beach,” MP hears.

Parliamentarians have never had a Covid-19 outbreak associated with a crowded beach.

“There is little evidence of outdoor infection,” Mark Woolhouse, a professor of infectious disease epidemiology at the University of Edinburgh, told the Science and Technology Commission.

Scientists say: “During the summer, we were treated to all of this in TV news and pictures of crowded beaches, and there were protests about this.

“There were no outbreaks associated with crowded beaches. COVID-19 As far as I know, it’s a beach-related outbreak everywhere in the world. ”

He said mass gatherings such as horse racing events are an exception because they do not involve social distance and have “pinch points” such as travel and refreshment facilities.

“I think we need to understand where the risks are so that we can be as safe as possible,” he added.

Professor Woolhouse told MP that the government was late in resuming school and outdoor activities in the first blockade.

“I think I might have thought about resuming school sooner with the first blockade,” he said.

“The other is obviously outdoor activities.

“Once again, evidence that the virus does not spread well outdoors dates back to March and April.

“There is little evidence of an outdoor infection in the United Kingdom.

“I think these two things could be alleviated faster with the first blockade.”

The professor said the data indicate “early unlocking.”

When asked if the school needed to be closed during the current blockade, he told the Science and Technology Commission: “Children themselves have a very low risk of this infection.

“There is also good evidence that teachers and other school staff are not at higher risk for Covid-19 compared to other professions.

“That is, all the discussion is about the contribution that schools make to R numbers.

“It’s true that for children between the ages of 16 and 15, going to school doesn’t make a significant contribution to the R number, so it may not be possible to raise it in the very near future.

“I fully agree that I don’t want to over-focus on the date. I want to focus on the data, but what I mean by that is that the data is working very well. ..

“I think the vaccination rollout has exceeded most people’s expectations, but it’s working very well.”

“The possibility of stopping the infection is important, but of course the actual ability to protect yourself from death and illness and keep people away from the hospital is also important. These numbers look very good.

“Then my conclusion is that if you are driven by data rather than date, now you should see the previous unlock.”

Professors participating in Sage’s subgroup Spi-M spoke to the Scientific Committee today with Professor Angela McLean, Chief Scientific Advisor of the Ministry of Defense.

Professor McLean suggested that it may take longer for foreign holidays to return.

She states: “Evidence was that from the early days of the outbreak, many cases were imported from Europe by returning vacationers.

“It wasn’t mainly imported from China. I think I learned from it.”

The ministers began considering the third national blockade, which began on January 5, and began planning the Prime Minister’s announcement of a “roadmap” from the blockade.

Boris Johnson will make his plans publicly available on February 22nd next week.