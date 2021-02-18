NYC Health Department recommends double masking to fight COVID





New York City Health Department currently recommends wearing it by residents of Big Apple Two face masks Not one to counter the epidemic of COVID-19. “Even if the vaccine is here, we know that the need to keep wearing the mask is of utmost importance, which is important. Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a press conference at the City Hall on Thursday that the new mask When the guidance was released, it was amazing that everything we learned in this crisis, perhaps the most profound, was the power of the mask. “Even one of these paper masks makes a big difference, but today we’re talking about doubling,” says Hizzoner. “Two masks are better than one. Double them.” New face-to-face guidance from the city’s Ministry of Health has recently come after the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Update your own guidance“Adding a layer of material to the mask is a good way to reduce the number of respiratory droplets containing the virus that pass through the mask,” he said. As new, more contagious variants of the coronavirus spread, experts say it’s time to consider using a medical-grade respiratory system or wearing a surgical mask and a cloth mask together. I will. AFP via Getty Images “One layer strategy is to use a cloth mask with multiple layers of fabric. Another strategy is to wear two masks or a’double mask’,” says the CDC. Dr. Dave Chokshi, City Health Commissioner, Department double mask guidance Based on guidance from the CDC. “One of the most important things remains. Cover your face consistently and properly, cover both your nose and mouth, and wear it both indoors and outdoors,” Chokshi said with De Blasio on Thursday. talked. However, Chokshi added, “Using two masks is more effective at blocking the spread of the virus.” Chokshi said that when doubling, you should wear a cloth mask over the disposable mask instead of wearing two disposable masks. “Two of the disposable masks don’t improve the fit,” he explained. Meanwhile, Chokshi suggested that people over the age of 65 and those with underlying illnesses should “consider” the use of premium face masks such as the KN95. According to the latest city data, Big Apple’s coronavirus positive rate is 7.17 percent on a 7-day moving average. The data also show that on Tuesday, 262 people were admitted to a municipal hospital on suspicion of COVID-19, 57% of whom were bug-positive. According to the data, the 7-day moving average of the city’s new virus cases was 3,216.

