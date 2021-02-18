Health
COVID-19 Scan of February 18, 2021
Analysis suggests high efficacy of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for a single dose
Analysis by Canadian researchers suggests that a single dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is highly effective, according to a letter released yesterday. New England Journal of Medicine (((NEJM).
The results of a phase 3 trial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, presented at NEJM on December 31, 2020, suggested that the efficacy of the double-dose vaccine after the first dose was 52.4%. This is from the first shot to before the second shot. The overall efficacy after the second dose was 94.8%.
However, in an analysis of study data submitted by Pfizer and BioNTech to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, researchers at the Columbia Disease Control Center in the United Kingdom and the National Institute of Sante Public Duquevec collected data two weeks after the first shot. Shows that the efficacy of the first dose was 92.6% before the second shot. Researchers suggest that the initial efficacy analysis was low because the vaccinated person’s immunity was still elevated during the first two weeks after the first injection.
“With such a highly protective first dose, the benefits of a vaccine shortage are maximized by deferring the second dose until at least one dose is provided to all priority group members. You can, “the author writes.
In response, study researchers said the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine alternative dosing regimen had not been evaluated and the decision to implement the alternative regimen was with health authorities.
February 17 N Engl J Med letter
Studies highlight heart damage 1 month after severe COVID-19
More than half of patients with severe COVID-19 and elevated levels of important markers of myocardial damage after discharge showed signs of heart damage one month later. European Heart Journal locate.
The study, led by researchers at University College London, showed 148 COVIDs with elevated troponin levels that showed heart damage and needed ventilation assistance before being released from one of London’s six hospitals. -19 Patients included magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). At least a month ago. One in three needed a ventilator.
Imaging shows inflammation of the myocardium (26% of patients), scarring or death of heart tissue (54%), restricted blood supply to the heart (22%), or both inflammation and ischemia (6%) it was done. Eight percent showed signs of ongoing heart inflammation.
Dr. Marianna Fontana, MD, co-author of University College London, said in a press release from the European Heart Association that elevated troponin levels are associated with worse COVID-19 outcomes, while patients with severe infections are other. He said he often has heart-related medical conditions. Diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity, etc.
“But during a severe COVID-19 infection, the heart can also be directly affected,” Fontana said. “It is difficult to determine how the heart is damaged, but MRI scans of the heart can identify different damage patterns, making more accurate diagnoses and more effective treatment. I can do it.”
Researchers pointed out that the heart damage seen in the images may have preceded COVID-19 or may have occurred as a result of infection. “The damage in progress was negligible, but there was damage to the heart, even if the pumping function of the heart was not impaired and may not have been detected by other techniques,” Fontana said. Mr. says. “In the most severe cases, there are concerns that this injury may increase the risk of heart failure in the future, but more work is needed to investigate this further.”
The authors also said the findings help researchers find ways to prevent heart damage in patients with severe COVID-19 and to detect and treat virus-related blood clots.
February 18 European Heart J Survey
February 17 European Society of Cardiology Press release
High mortality rate in hospitalized COVID-19 patients with diabetes
The latest results from a study of hospitalized COVID-19 patients with diabetes show that one in five died within 28 days of admission, a French researcher yesterday. Diabetology.
The latest results of the CORONADO (Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 and Diabetes Outcomes) study, which evaluated the outcomes of French diabetic patients admitted with COVID-19 from March 10 to April 10, 2020, were 2,796. 577 of the patients (20.6%; 95% confidence interval) [CI], 19.2% to 22.2%) died within 28 days of admission, and 1,404 (50.2%; 95% CI, 48.3% to 52.1%) were discharged. Results published in May 2020 showed that 10% of patients with diabetes and COVID-19 died within 7 days of admission.
The patients were predominantly male (63.7%), with an average age of 69.7 years and the majority with type 2 diabetes (88.2%). Microvascular and macrovascular diabetic complications were found in 44.2% and 38.6% of patients, respectively.
The multivariate model has a history of microvascular complications, routine anticoagulant therapy, shortness of breath on admission, abnormal levels of liver enzymes, and increased leukocyte counts, while younger age, routine metformin therapy, and more. The long duration of symptoms was positively associated with discharge. C-reactive protein levels were associated with a lower likelihood of discharge and a higher risk of death. Patients receiving regular treatment with insulin and statins were also at increased risk of death.
The authors of the study found that establishing prognostic factors for discharge and death of diabetic COVID-19 patients may help clinicians better manage this population and use hospital resources accordingly. I said there is.
February 7 Diabetology Survey
