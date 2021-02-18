Health
How Herd Immunity Works — And What’s In the Way
Thursday, February 18, 2021
What is needed to ultimately stop the spread of the coronavirus in the United States? To answer that question, we created a simulation of a simulated disease called SIMVID-19.
upper[シミュレーションの実行]Click to see how the disease can spread throughout the population and how the disease can stop progressing as the level of vaccination increases.
It was chosen to simulate a fake illness because there are too many unknowns to simulate the course of COVID-19. There are common characteristics in how the infection spreads. When a sufficient number of people acquire immunity by vaccination or innate immunity, the population achieves herd immunity. The disease stops spreading efficiently and begins to disappear.
The time it takes a community to reach herd immunity depends on several factors. The following scenarios show some of the key ones.
1) More infectious variants take over
What if the more infectious strain of SIMVID-19 is dominant in the community? Simulations show that even with a 75% vaccination rate, many people in an imaginary community of 400 are infected.
Higher vaccination rates appear to be required to achieve herd immunity against more infectious strains of SIMVID-19. This is a real concern about new variants of the coronavirus, including the first strain detected in the United Kingdom, and is now spreading rapidly in the United States.
As you can see each time you rerun these simulations, there is always an element of opportunity in how the disease spreads.
2) The population is already badly exposed
The pandemic has hit some communities more than others and has given some innate immunity. This scenario assumes that many people are already immune to SIMVID-19 through previous infections.
In this figure, it was determined that SIMVID-19 infection would continue during the simulation. You can see how high levels of immunity and high vaccination rates can help the community reach herd immunity. In the case of coronavirus, it is not known what percentage of infected people are immune or how long that immunity lasts.
3) Low initial immunity level in the population
In this scenario, you can see how SIMVID-19 can easily spread in a population with few people immunized at the onset of development. Herd immunity is difficult to achieve in this scenario and it is important to increase the level of vaccination. With regard to the coronavirus, existing immunity levels are low in some communities, and scientists believe that the immunity that people have may weaken over time.
Key points of COVID-19
In our SIMVID-19 scenario, we were able to kick a fictitious disease with a 75% vaccination rate, except in one more infectious scenario. In order for the United States to control the outbreak of the coronavirus through herd immunity, scientists predict that somewhere between 70% and 85% of the population must be immune.
Unfortunately, there are many unanswered questions about the coronavirus, and it is not possible to accurately predict the required vaccination coverage.
For example, vaccinated people may be at risk of spreading the virus, even if the vaccine protects them from serious illness. Also, because no vaccine is 100% effective, some vaccinated people may still get sick and take over. This can be seen in our model as dark gray vaccinated individuals sometimes turn infected pink.
And we know that Probably 120 million Americans I’m already infected, so I don’t know how long the immunity will last after infection. Finally, there are concerns that some variants that are currently widespread around the world will reduce the effectiveness of the vaccine.
One thing that is clear from this simulation (and real life) is that the sooner the population is protected by vaccination, the better.
methodology
Simulation SIMVID-19 For the sake of explanation, we will simplify many of the details about how new coronavirus-like diseases spread. For example, each cell in a hexagonal grid has up to six other “people” in contact, so the chances of an infection spreading from one cell to another are constant. Vaccination reduces that chance, but it does not completely eliminate it (as in real life). This means that if you rerun the simulation many times, you may get lucky or unlucky roles. To prevent these outliers from causing confusion, the first simulation performed in each scenario starts with the same configuration.
Daniel Wood and Carmel Wroth contributed to this report.
Copyright 2021 NPR. For more information, please visit https://www.npr.org.
Featured podcast
To view a PDF document Download Acrobat Reader..
..
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]