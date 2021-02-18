Curious Alcohol Abuse Rising Under COVID-19 Lockdown: Study





New studies show that Americans, especially young adults, are increasingly turning to alcohol to cope with their lives during a viral pandemic. Researchers at the University of Arizona say Americans have a year of catastrophic illness, quarantine, and unemployment Caused by global Coronavirus Outbreak. Their new study reveals a tendency during the blockade to point to “dangerous or harmful alcohol consumption,” as well as an increased likelihood of developing alcoholism or “severe” substance abuse disorders. Result is Was announced in The latest volume of psychiatric research. “It is difficult for anyone to be blocked during a pandemic, and many rely on more alcohol to relieve their pain.” The first author said Dr. Scott Kilgore in a college press statement. Between April and September 2020, Killgore’s team surveyed approximately 1,000 adults from all 50 states and DC each month, for a total of 5,931 adults. “We found that during a pandemic, young people are most sensitive to increased alcohol use, which can lead them to a dangerous path to long-term alcoholism.” Said Kilgore. Participants were asked to complete a 10-question survey each month to investigate whether their DUI was consistent with “addiction” or whether they had been harmed as a result of alcohol use. It was. Scores evaluated by a test model called AUDIT (Alcohol Use Disorder Identification Test)-What You Can Do Try at home — In the range 0-40, the highest score (20 and above) indicates “severe” alcohol abuse. At the end of the study, researchers found that increased use of “dangerous” alcohol increased from 21% in the April cohort to 40.7% in September. Apparent alcoholism increased from 7.9% to 29.1%. Those who scored 20 points or more in the test jumped from 3.9% to 17.4% by the fall. Researchers also found that their drunken habits were stable during the study, including responses from volunteers who did not live under blockade restrictions. He said Kilgore was particularly concerned about his spouse and children, not to mention the high health risks posed by alcohol abuse. “It can be difficult to work with a family member for weeks or months without a break, but excessive alcohol can be a recipe for aggressive behavior and increased domestic violence.” The telecommuting lifestyle can make it harder for colleagues and friends to find colleagues who have problems, making it easier than ever to hide signs of addiction and drunken problems. .. The overall conclusion of Kilgore is that functional daily drinking may also delay the recovery of our decimated economy. “Drinking a few cups at home” 24 hours “can lead to a” presenteeism “situation. This means that you can sit in a Zoom meeting and reply to a few emails, but it may not actually contribute productively. Work, “said Kilgore. “This can significantly impede our ability to withdraw from this crisis quickly and on a strong economic basis.”

