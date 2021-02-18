The United States administers 57.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine – CDC

(Reuters)-The United States received 57,737,767 COVID-19 vaccines and 73,377,450 doses as of Thursday morning, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
Vaccine dose tabulations are for both Moderna and Pfizer / BioNTech, officials said they were vaccines as of 6 am EST on Thursday.
Authorities administered 56,281,827 doses of the vaccine and distributed 72,423,125 doses, according to a tally posted on February 17.
As of Thursday, 41,021,049 people received one or more doses and 16,162,358 received a second dose, officials said.
A total of 6,181,996 vaccines were given at the long-term care facility, officials said.
(Report by Mrinalika Roy in Bangalore, edited by Shailesh Kuber)