San Diego County begins suspending vaccine reservations due to shipping delays





San Diego (KGTV) — San Diego County has begun reschedule reservations for coronavirus vaccines at the Petco Park site after delaying expected shipments due to stormy weather across the country. Reservations at the Petco Park Vaccination Super Station will be suspended on Fridays and Saturdays, and may be extended on Sundays and Mondays depending on the arrival of the vaccine, according to a county spokesman. Those who make a reservation for the day will be emailed with schedule change information. The county POD site and superstation in San Marcos offer only a second dose, and previously scheduled first doses are automatically rescheduled. Relation: Stagnation of COVID-19 vaccine shipments affecting San Diego County appointments The county is facing a shortage, but Sharp Healthcare says the sponsor sites for the Grossmont Center, Chula Vista Center and Coronado Community Center remain open. Grossmont and Chula Vista do not offer the Moderna vaccine, but do give the first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine. “All three sites are open today. Today’s schedule is on track. Friday, Saturday and Sunday seem to have enough Pfizer for the first and second doses, but Moderna doses will arrive. I’m still waiting. You may need to reschedule all moderna doses for the weekend next week, but we have Pfizer and will stay open for them. ” A Sharp Healthcare spokesman told ABC10 News. The healthcare system said on social media that it could not schedule any more vaccination appointments due to shipping delays. The downtown location of Escondido in Palomar Health has suspended all Friday appointments. A spokeswoman said these appointments were for the first dose of Pfizer vaccine. Saturday’s schedule at the Modena Vaccine site will continue, a spokesman added. The location is normal and closed on Sundays and Mondays. On Wednesday, supervisory board chairman Nathan Fletcher said public health officials expected delays to have an immediate impact on vaccine distribution. “Last week, we literally begged, borrowed, and stole a vaccine to keep the system and structure up and running. A second delay would have a huge impact on the system,” Fletcher said at a press conference Wednesday. Said. Meeting. He said the county had not yet received all of the shipments from Moderna, which had been delayed last week, and was delayed again due to winter weather. The county expected nearly 53,000 vaccinations this week, including some of Moderna’s shipments delayed last week. Moderna’s main manufacturing facility is located in Michigan, and Pfizers is located in Massachusetts. Bad weather across the country has delayed shipments of vaccine doses in the United States. Despite the delay, the county said it was confident that vaccination could begin in all stages of Phase 1B, including teachers, police officers, law enforcement agencies, and essential food and agricultural workers.

