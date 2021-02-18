Orange County will temporarily close its vaccine site at Disneyland and Santa Ana College due to shortages and delays in delivery.





Orange County will temporarily suspend the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine on the Disneyland Super POD site in Anaheim until at least Monday. This is due to delayed shipments of the Moderna vaccine due to severe national weather patterns. According to a release announced Thursday, the shipment of the Moderna vaccine, which is due to be delivered to the site on February 16, did not arrive on time due to delays in delivery nationwide. The decision to reopen the Disneyland site depends on whether more supplies will be available by Monday. In addition to the state-wide observed shortage of Moderna vaccines, delays in delivery could postpone the expected opening of another vaccination site at the Anaheim Convention Center on February 24. “”The inventory of moderna vaccines is very low, “officials said in a release released Thursday. “State guidance encourages dispensing all vaccine products as soon as possible and does not allow large inventories to be kept in reserve.” Meanwhile, the Orange County site, which dispenses Pfizer vaccine, will continue to operate as long as the vaccine supply allows. Soka University in Aliso Viejo will remain open to provide a second Pfizer vaccine for the duration of the supply. Another immunization site at the University of Santa Ana will be temporarily closed from Saturday and reopened in response to future Pfizer shipments. Those making reservations on the affected sites will receive a notification through Orange County’s Othena.com app with information about the rescheduled reservation. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 guidelines advise that a second dose of COVID-19 should be given within 3 weeks of the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and within 1 month for Moderna. I am. However, the guidance allows a second dose, up to 6 weeks after the first dose, if desired. Orange County vaccination appointments currently serve as the first responders in individuals in the “Phase 1a, All Levels” vaccine distribution group established by the California Public Health Service, and in high-risk communities. Available to people or people aged 65. Over the age. Proof of qualification is required. Vaccination is by appointment only. If you have a reservation, we recommend that you arrive at least 30 minutes before the reserved time and dress appropriately for the weather. Individuals without a reservation will be rejected. For questions about Othena or the registration and booking scheduling process, please call (714) 834-2000. We support our coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.

