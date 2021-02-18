Italy’s COVID Anniversary Fixed with New Variant | World





Rome (AP) — One of the major events this weekend to commemorate the anniversary of the start of the COVID-19 outbreak in Italy, with Lombardy, where a cluster of new infections tracked by British variants was hit hardest. It was canceled on Thursday after forcing a local blockade nationwide. The Italian Superior Institute of Health reported last week that UK variants accounted for about 18% of all new infections, but predicted that numbers would increase rapidly as variants spread. The lab warned that new restrictions may be needed to prevent the healthcare system from buckling again. Overwhelmed by the first outbreak last year, Brescia’s public hospital was planning an all-day meeting on Saturday about lessons learned from the pandemic. It was to feature the opening of a commemorative art exhibition dedicated to healthcare professionals around the world and the intensivist who first diagnosed a locally infected case in Italy. However, the hospital announced Thursday that it would postpone the event “in light of the rapid development of the epidemiological situation” due to a sense of responsibility. Four cities in the Lombardy region, including one in the province of Brescia, have recently said they have been subject to the strictest “red zone” blockade following the surge in subspecies infections in the United Kingdom. In these cities, all schools were closed and non-essential commercial activities were suspended, but personal movement was also restricted.

