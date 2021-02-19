States trying to make up for vaccine weather delays





The weather has complicated the state’s vaccination efforts. The Oklahoma Department of Health is rushing to make up for a major change on Monday regarding vaccine eligibility. The weather has created many challenges for Oklahoma. For many, one of them is the impassability of nearby streets, especially for small cars, which makes it impossible to book vaccinations. This happened to Steve Childers looking for a new booster shot appointment. He couldn’t cross the road today. “Everything else is very stressful, like electricity and water freezes. I’m not frozen, but I’m worried. And I feel like it only takes two weeks to make an appointment. The state is making additional reservations for the elderly this weekend. Some supplies have been delayed due to the weather, but the state expects doses to increase next week as well. We also expect shipping delays to arrive shortly. 25% of the additional Pfizer dose the state expects next week will be 137,000 shots. One of the challenges during the winter weather is these precious vials. Is to keep the temperature at a proper temperature. If the vaccine had to be moved due to power loss, or if power loss began to occur, the freezer could start to affect the equipment as well. There was a particular case that went down and I definitely needed to move the vaccine, “said Deputy Heekeys Reed, First Commissioner. OSDH said the vaccine was not compromised by power issues. If you are elderly, especially those in need of booster immunization, check out the state vaccine portal. A clinic was added this weekend.

