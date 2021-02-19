Oregon reports 6 more COVID-19-related deaths, including infants

(Updated: Weekly report shows fewer cases, more deaths, hospitalizations. Legacy Health provides 1,700 doses to Deschutes County)

Two more residents of Deschutes County have died.Vaccine shipment delayed

Portland, Oregon (KTVZ)-Six new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, including infants in northeastern Oregon who died a month ago, increased state deaths to 2,149 The Oregon Department of Health reported Thursday.

Two newly reported deaths in Deschutes County have resulted in 58 deaths in the county.

OHA also reported 466 new confirmed estimated COVID-19 cases at 12:01 am on Thursday, bringing the state total to 151,713.

Oregon infant sudden death

“Today’s latest information on COVID-19-related deaths includes infants (from Umatilla County) who tested positive for COVID-19 and died on the same day,” said OHA Health Officer. Epidemiologist Dr. Dean Sidelinger said. “All deaths from COVID-19 are tragic and even more child deaths. Infant deaths are very rare. This news means a huge loss for mothers and families. My opinion is We are with them in this difficult time. “

“In Oregon, we’ve all worked together for nearly a year to save the lives of the people we value most,” said Governor Kate Brown. “Lost a very young life is an indescribable tragedy for the family. Dan and I send our thoughts and condolences to the mother and family of this child, who has unimaginable sadness at this moment. . Today, the hearts of all Oregons are with you. “

“Children infected with COVID-19 are less likely to develop serious illness than adults,” Dr. Sidelinger added. “Children who develop more serious illnesses due to COVID-19 still remain at risk and continue to encourage all parents to seek emergency medical care for their children if they have certain symptoms. I will. “

The following symptoms require urgent medical attention in children with COVID-19-related symptoms:

Dyspnea

Persistent chest pain and tightness

New mess

Can’t wake up when not tired, or can’t keep awake

Bluish lips or face

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), hospitalization of children with COVID-19-related illnesses remains low compared to adults, with only 1.3% of all COVID-19 positive and presumed cases in Oregon. Reported between 9 years old or young. The CDC states that children with certain underlying illnesses and infants under the age of 1 may be at increased risk of serious illness due to SARS-CoV-2 infection and those who have experienced serious illness due to COVID-19. Most say they have an underlying illness. conditions.

Find information and resources for families with young children On the OHA web page.

Oregon Health Department COVID-19 Weekly Data ReportReleased on Thursday, shows a sharp decline in daily cases and an increase in hospitalizations and deaths from the previous week.

OHA reported 3,453 new cases of COVID-19 daily during the week from Monday, February 8th to Sunday, February 14th. This is down 15% from last week.

However, new COVID-19-related hospitalizations increased from 230 to 272.

COVID-19-related deaths also increased from 66 to 114.

There were 102,112 COVID-19 tests during the week of February 7-13. This represents a decrease from the previous week. The percentage of positive tests was 3.4%, down from 4.2% last week. This is the lowest percentage of weekly positive tests since Oregon implemented a test-based method in mid-November.

People between the ages of 20 and 49 still account for more than half of COVID-19 cases, and people over the age of 70 account for 76% of virus-related deaths.

Thursday COVID-19 Weekly outbreak The report shows the outbreak of 96 active COVID-19 in the elderly living community and collective living environment with 3 or more confirmed cases and 1 or more COVID-19-related deaths. ..

Vaccination in Oregon

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continues to report delays in shipping COVID-19 vaccines nationwide, including Oregon, due to bad weather. Winter weather is blocking the shipment of moderna vaccines from Memphis, Tennessee.

On Thursday, OHA reported that a new dose of 22,663 COVID-19 vaccinations had been added to the state’s vaccination registry. Of this total, 14,414 doses were given on Wednesday and 8,249 were given the day before, but were enrolled in the vaccine registry on Wednesday.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize, as providers have 72 hours to report the dose administered and many providers are behind in reporting due to technical challenges. OHA has provided technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of data entry into the state’s ALERT Vaccination Information System (IIS).

Oregon is currently receiving a cumulative total of 729,823 first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. To date, 922,300 vaccines have been delivered to sites throughout Oregon.

The St. Charles Health System reported 23,149 COVID-19 vaccinations as of early Thursday.

According to Morgan Emerson of the Deschutes County Health Service, one of the deadlocked vaccine shipments was what Deschutes County was expecting from a clinic scheduled for later this weekend.

However, Portland’s Legacy Health System is providing assistance, transferring 1,700 doses to Deschutes County. According to Emerson, the LifeFlight Network is being mobilized to transfer doses to Redmond Thursday afternoon.

These data are tentative and subject to change. OHA Dashboard The Oregon dashboard was updated on Thursday, providing immunization data that is updated on a regular basis.

In addition to delaying vaccine shipments, bad weather in Oregon also affected the ability of vaccine sites to actually administer vaccines. These weather-related issues can change the trend of numbers per day reported by OHA in the latest information on cumulative doses, daily doses, and doses given to Oregon.

OHA will contact the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on a regular basis to keep up-to-date with delivery schedules and ensure that Oregon doses are safely delivered to Oregon vaccination sites. Said that.

If you are planning to get vaccinated and have questions about potential delays or confusion, check with your planned vaccine provider. Latest update..

COVID-19 hospitalization

The number of patients admitted to COVID-19 throughout Oregon is 169, 21 fewer than Wednesday. There are 52 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) bed, two less than Wednesday.

The total number of patients in bed can fluctuate during reporting times. This number does not reflect the number of hospital stays or length of stay per day. This data does not include personnel limits and may further limit bed capacity.

St. Charles Bend reported 12 COVID-19 patients as of 4 am Thursday, two of whom were on ventilator in the ICU.

Learn more about hospital capacity...

Incident and death

Newly confirmed estimated COVID-19 cases reported Thursday were Baker (6), Benton (17), Craccamus (31), Kratosop (2), Colombia (6), Couse (8), Crook (9). ) Is in the county. ), Curry (4), Deschutz (19), Douglas (25), Harney (1), Hood River (2), Jackson (27), Jefferson (12), Josephine (13), Klamath (6), Lake ( 3), Lane (41), Lincoln (1), Lynn (5), Marul (3), Marion (46), Morrow (2), Multnomah (66), Pork (13), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (3) 21), Union (2), Wasco (4), Washington (54), Yamhill (14).

The 2,144th COVID-19 death in Oregon is a 76-year-old man who died in Deschutes County on February 10 and in St. Charles Bend on February 15. He had a fundamental condition.

The 2,145th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 84-year-old man in Deschutes County who tested positive on February 8 and died at home on February 12. He had a fundamental condition.

The 2,146th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 68-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on November 18 and died on February 14 at the Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center. He had a fundamental condition.

The 2,147th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 84-year-old man in Josephine County who tested positive on January 25 and died at home on February 12. He had a fundamental condition.

The 2,148th COVID-19 death in Oregon is a 72-year-old man in Couse County who tested positive on 16 January and died at the Oregon University of Health Sciences Hospital on 11 February. He had a fundamental condition.

The 2,149th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a toddler boy in Umatilla County who tested positive on 17 January and died at the Cadrec Community Medical Center on 17 January. He had a fundamental condition.

Details of COVID-19 vaccination

For more information on the status of the COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon, see OHA Web page, Distribution and other useful information breakdown.