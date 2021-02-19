Studies have found that COVID-19 can “attack” the body





It has been found that COVID-19 can cause autoimmune myositis in some patients File image of coronavirus.

(NEXSTAR) —A new study found that in some COVID-19 patients, the disease can cause the body to “attack itself”. Published in the journal Skeletal radiology On Wednesday, the study will use radiographic images to track the effects of COVID-19 on the body. In some patients, COVID-19 has been found to be able to cause rheumatoid arthritis, autoimmune myositis (the body’s immune system attacks itself), and “COVID toes”, or abnormalities in the toe tissue. I did. “We have found that the COVID virus can trigger the body to attack itself in a variety of ways, leading to rheumatoid arthritis problems that require lifelong management,” the research author said. Dr. Swati Deshmuk In the statement. Healthy young people are deliberately exposed to COVID-19 for research

Body pain and pain are common symptoms of COVID-19, but this study found that their effects on the body could be even greater. “The imaging allows us to see if, for example, COVID-related muscle and joint pain is more insidious than the body pain seen with the flu,” said Deshmukh. I will. The study reports a number of rare symptoms of COVID-19, including inflammatory changes in tissue, hematomas (blood clots), and gangrene. In some cases, the patient’s nerves were damaged or blood clots developed. The radiologist may be able to use the images to determine if the patient has previously been infected with the virus without their knowledge. “It’s important for doctors to know what’s going on for proper treatment,” Deshmuk concludes. According to Johns Hopkins COVID Tracker, more than 110 million people are infected worldwide. More than 2,434,000 people have died.

