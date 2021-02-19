Drink coffee to reduce the risk of heart failure





A large analysis examined hundreds of factors that could influence the risk of heart failure and found that drinking coffee was one dietary factor associated with those at particularly low risk. Heart failure, sometimes called congestive heart failure, occurs when the heart muscle becomes weak and unable to pump blood efficiently. It can be caused by high blood pressure, valvular heart disease, heart attack, diabetes, and other illnesses and symptoms. The analysis includes decades of extensive data from three large health surveys of 21,361 participants, a method called machine learning that uses computers to find meaningful patterns in large amounts of data. Was used. “Researchers usually choose what appears to be a risk factor for heart failure (eg smoking) and compare smokers to nonsmokers,” said Dr. David P. Kao, an assistant professor of medicine at the university. I will. Of Colorado. “But machine learning identifies variables that predict an increase or decrease in risk, but not necessarily.”

Using this technique, Dr. Kao and his colleagues discovered 204 variables associated with the risk of heart failure. Next, we examined 41 of the most powerful factors, including smoking, marital status, BMI, cholesterol, blood pressure, and various food intakes.The· Analysis is circular: heart failure.. In all three studies, drinking coffee was stronger than any other dietary factor and was associated with a reduced long-term risk of heart failure. Drinking less than one drink a day had no effect, but two drinks a day reduced the risk by 31% and three or more drinks reduced the risk by 29%. Subjects who drank more than three cups daily were not enough to see if more coffee further reduced their risk. This is not the first study to find health benefits from drinking coffee. “In other studies, drinking coffee is also associated with a reduced risk of stroke and coronary heart disease,” said Dr. Kao, but “our study did not find this. . “ This study could not explain the use of different types of coffee and brewing methods, or additives such as sugar and cream. There was no link between reducing the risk of heart failure and drinking decaffeinated coffee — in fact, one study suggested that it might increase the risk.

The authors suggest that caffeine may be an important factor, but the mechanism of its effect is unknown. This study does not examine the effects of tea or other caffeine-containing foods. Unlike traditional observational studies that start with a hypothesis and develop evidence for it, this machine learning analysis was started without the first hypothesis. Dr. Harlan Krummholz, a medical professor at Yale University who was not involved in the work, called this approach “innovative,” but one limitation is that “many other behaviors can follow coffee consumption.” It is sexual and difficult to unravel certain effects. ” Of coffee from others that may accompany it. “ Do I need to start drinking coffee or already drink more to reduce the risk of heart failure? “The results of this study do not show enough to recommend this,” said Dr. Kao, adding that additional research is needed. “It would be helpful if we could understand if drinking an extra cup could prevent certain complications.”

