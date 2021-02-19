Studies show that cancer significantly increases the risk of death from COVID-19

At the age of 42, Michael Moore of Amberley Village takes three years to treat colorectal cancer. Nine chemotherapy treatments in 2020 made him particularly vulnerable to the new coronavirus. He says he needs vaccination and science agrees with him.

“With COVID, the immune system is already compromised, so the results can be very bad,” he said. But Moore isn’t shot now, nor is it shot in Ohio or thousands of other cancer patients elsewhere.The cancer itself is not eligible for vaccination Under federal guidelines Used by most states to guide distribution.

Today, pandemics are characterized by a fierce battle to meet the limited and fluctuating supply of vaccines. Efforts get their muscles from fresh research from the hospital floor on the viral disease, COVID-19.

In January, the American Diabetes Association and 18 other organizations called on the federal government to place people with type 1 diabetes, who often begin in childhood. In the next row for vaccination.. The group said these patients could be three times more at risk for severe COVID-19 than those without type 1 diabetes.

This week, more than 130 hospitals, research foundations, funding organizations, and patient advocacy groups are urging the Biden administration to put cancer patients first in the next phase of deployment. According to a letter released Wednesday, a study over the past year shows that the mortality rate of cancer patients with COVID-19 is twice that of non-cancer patients.

Among the signatories are the University of Cincinnati Cancer Center, The Ohio State University James Cancer Hospital and Solab Institute, and the Cleveland Clinic’s Tausig Cancer Institute.

“Survivors of certain cancers are more likely to have infections and COVID-related deaths than the general population,” the letter said. “The risk for active cancer patients is even greater.”

Dr. Syed Ahmad, a cancer surgeon co-director of the UC Cancer Center, said global data since the emergence of the new coronavirus in humans in late 2019 show that 7 out of 100 cancer patients develop COVID-19. He said he has revealed that ~ 10 people will die. He said the local results reflect global trends.

Last year, COVID-19 made a leap forward in cancer as the second leading cause of death in Ohio.

“It’s a double pain for cancer patients when it comes to balancing the stress of having cancer with the risk of coronavirus infection,” Ahmed said. “The problem is that we don’t have enough vaccines to distribute to everyone. And when we look at the risks, when we look at all these comorbidities, cancer has the highest risk of death.”

Ahmed said the cancer community shown in Wednesday’s letter to Biden has been pushing for months to get a review of the particular risks from COVID-19.

The federal government and state are now targeting front-line healthcare professionals, nursing home residents and staff, and residents aged 65 and over in the second month. In ohio 93% of deaths from COVID-19 Some people are over 60 years old.

Only now is the eligibility open due to illness or condition.Ohio Health Department Expanded Access to People This Week Those who have eight main congenital states. The state was free to choose which patients were eligible. Kentucky qualifies cancer patients and pregnant women, and Washington DC has made obesity a qualifying disorder.

Ohio’s choice infuriated Moore. Moore said even his doctor couldn’t explain how young cancer patients couldn’t be vaccinated. “I called ODH’s COVID-19 hotline and talked to someone who could help me understand the priorities, but they have no answer,” Moore said. “They said the best way to get me an answer was to tweet the question to the governor.”

Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, Medical Director of the State Department of Health, I told The Enquirer last week Ohio has chosen to prioritize conditions that begin in birth or childhood and continue into adulthood. The bigger problem, according to Vanderhoff, is the shortage of supplies.

Public health officials said this week that shipments of vaccines to Ohio will grow in the coming weeks. But Moore and his husband, Ben Feinberg Garner, said the sense of urgency was growing day by day.

Feinberg Garner said, “When you see relatively young people in their thirties not sick or have a lot of prerequisites, incredibly vulnerable people are still waiting. Get vaccinated on social media. “

“Cancer,” Moore said. “It’s one that spans demographic groups, ages, ethnicities, and incomes. It’s all-out. It’s a pick, it’s a huge band of population.”