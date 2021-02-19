Health
Coronavirus: Authorities warn about COVID-19 mutants despite “steady decline” in cases-nationwide
Canada added an additional 3,315 cases COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) (# If there is no character limit, add parentheses when it first appears Thursday, and another 63 deaths related to the virus.
To date, the country has recorded more than 837,500 infections, of which 783,417 have recovered. Canada currently has 21,498 deaths, but since the pandemic began, more than 23,789,000 tests and 1.35 million tests have been performed.
A new case came with further warnings from top doctors in the country who said Canadians still need to be vigilant for the resurrection of the virus, despite a “steady decline” in COVID-19 activity-“concerns “Being” cites the detection of several variants nationwide.
“It is normal for mutants to appear as the virus evolves continuously, but some mutants are more likely to spread and can cause more serious illness, and current vaccines are effective against them. Is considered a “mutant of concern” because it may be low, “said the Chief of Canada. Dr. Teresa Tam, a public health officer, in a statement on Thursday.
“This is why we need to maintain the strictest vigilance in public health measures and individual practices. This prevents these variants from re-accelerating the epidemic and becoming much more difficult to control. You can do it. “
Coronavirus: Early data show COVID-19 vaccine affecting hospitalization, mortality in Canada
As of February 17, cases of either the B.1.1.7 variant, first discovered in the United Kingdom, or the N501Y.V2 variant, first discovered in South Africa, have spread to all states in the country. .. Since then, public health officials have warned of these variants that have mutated either more contagious or resistant to the effects of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Trend story
[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]
Tam also warned that the decline in cases could be reversed in regions of the country where more contagious variants of the virus are rapidly prevalent, not to mitigate the COVID-19 prevalence Called for public health measures and restrictions too fast or too fast.
Her call to maintain action was in a proposal by the Ontario Prime Minister on Thursday to request some of the state’s largest and most hit areas to extend the stay-at-home order for another two weeks. It was issued in.
The COVID-19 hotspots in the Peel region and the state of Toronto were set to ease pandemic restrictions on Monday, but city health officials subsequently petitioned the state for a delay. On Thursday, Ontario added an additional 1,038 cases and 44 deaths.
Quebec, the country’s most devastated state, added 900 new infections on Thursday. After another 10 deaths were reported on Thursday, the state’s death toll is now 10,264.
Alberta also recorded an additional 415 cases and 7 new deaths on Thursday. Manitoba reported 139 infections and 2 deaths, while Saskatchewan added 146 cases and no new deaths.
BC added an additional 617 cases on Thursday, four of which show “epilinks” or symptoms and are considered cases of close contact with infected individuals but not tested. Four more COVID-19-related deaths were also reported by the state.
Coronavirus: Canada’s vaccine deployment has returned to normal after reduced deliveries, the federal government says
All Atlantic Canada states also reported new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.
Newfoundland and Labrador reported 48 more infections, New Brunswick added 4, Nova Scotia added another 2, and PEI added one more case.
The Nunavut Territories added six more cases on Thursday, but the Yukon and Northwest Territories did not report new cases during the daily update.
According to Johns Hopkins University, cases of COVID-19 continue to grow worldwide, with a total of 110,270,000 diagnosed so far. Since then, more than 2.43 million people worldwide have been infected with the virus, with the United States, Brazil, India and Mexico continuing to lead in either cases or deaths.
View link »
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
..
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]