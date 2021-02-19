Medical images show the true extent of the long-term effects caused by COVID-19

Radiographic images from researchers at Northwestern University detailed the long-term effects of various types of COVID-19, including rheumatoid arthritis flare, autoimmune myositis or “COVID toes”.

so Survey The collection of images, published in the journal Skeletal Radiology on February 17, included ultrasound, x-rays, MRI, and CT scans to identify and explain the causes of various COVID-19 symptoms.

Relation: MIS-C: Increasing cases of COVID-19-related rare inflammatory syndrome among children in the United States

“We have found that the COVID virus can trigger the body to attack itself in a variety of ways, leading to rheumatoid arthritis problems that require lifelong management,” the corresponding author said. Dr. Swati Deshmuk..

researcher Say They use these images to allow radiologists to use X-rays to diagnose injuries and illnesses using medical images of bones, joints, and other soft tissues. COVID-based on musculoskeletal images- 19 I hope to be able to successfully propose a diagnosis.

“Many patients with COVID-related musculoskeletal disorders recover, but in some patients, the symptoms become more severe, deeply interested in the patient, and affect quality of life, so doctors. “We will be looking for medical examinations and diagnostic imaging,” said assistant Deshmukh. Professor of musculoskeletal radiology at Northwestern University School of Medicine, Fineberg School of Medicine and musculoskeletal radiologist at Northwestern Medicine. “The imaging allows us to see if, for example, the muscle and joint pain associated with COVID is more insidious than the body pain seen with the flu.”

Relation: Not just the lungs — COVID-19 can affect the brain and heart of infected people, researchers say

Currently, some of the symptoms identified in this study are not recognized by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Symptoms such as “COVID toes” and “rheumatoid arthritis” are not listed on the CDC website detailing the long-term effects of the coronavirus.

According to the CDC, the most commonly reported long-term symptoms are:

Malaise

Dyspnea

cough

Joint pain

Chest pain

Other reported long-term symptoms include:

Difficulty in thinking and concentrating (sometimes called “brain fog”)

depression.

muscle pain

headache

Intermittent fever

Fast beating or throbbing heart (also known as heart palpitations)

More serious long-term complications appear to be less common, but have been reported. It has been pointed out that these affect various organ systems in the body. These include:

Cardiovascular: Myocardial inflammation

Respiratory: Pulmonary dysfunction

Kidney: Acute kidney injury

Dermatology: Rash, hair loss

Neurological: olfactory and taste problems, sleep problems, concentration problems, memory problems

Psychiatry: depression, anxiety, mood swings

Medical images presented by researchers in the northwest show a clearer picture of the catastrophic long-term effects of COVID-19, which has plagued healthcare professionals for more than a year after the onset of the pandemic.

Besides studies, many others have reported long-term symptoms. Since the first report of COVID-19, several support groups have emerged on Facebook with thousands of members who claim to be “long-distance survivors.”

Relation: Studies found that symptoms of COVID-19 remained in some Wuhan patients for at least 6 months

“Today is the 93rd day,” said Amy Watson, a kindergarten teacher in Portland, Oregon, who shared a photo of the thermometer that read 100.3 on June 18, 2020. She first tested positive for COVID-19 on April 11, 2020. After getting sick with flu-like symptoms in mid-March.

On September 15, Watson posted an update on her condition on Facebook, stating, “6 months. 185 days. I still have a fever.”

“I also have a diagnosis: post-viral autonomic imbalance. My autonomic nervous system (ANS) was damaged by COVID-19. This is breathing, cardiac function, digestion, sweating, temperature regulation, vision. It controls such as. There is brain damage. “Watson wrote, including a surge in other long-term and catastrophic symptoms.

She and many other “long-distance survivors” were confused and frustrated, and many health care workers who treated them left their hands in the air because their symptoms did not subside. It states that there is.

The CDC states that “most people with COVID-19 recover and return to normal health, but some patients may have symptoms that last weeks or months after recovery from an acute illness. There is. “

However, the CDC list does not yet include certain by-products of the coronavirus identified by other researchers.

according to Survey From the National Institutes of Health, researchers have found evidence suggesting that brain damage may be a product of COVID-19. Researchers have found vascular damage and inflammation in the brain of 19 dead COVID-19 patients.

“We found that the brains of patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 may be susceptible to microvascular damage. Our results suggest that this may have been caused by the body’s inflammatory response to the virus. It suggests that there is, “said clinical doctor Avindra Nath. Director of the NIH National Institute for Neurology and Stroke (NINDS).

Nath, senior author of this study, found that COVID-19 is most commonly known to be a respiratory illness, but this study has complications that can result from a fatal coronavirus infection. He added that he hopes to help the medical community recognize the scope.

“We hope these results will help doctors understand all the problems that patients may suffer and come up with better treatments,” said Nath.

The current indication is that up to 30% of patients continue to have serious problems of invading their daily lives 2-3 weeks after a positive test. Perhaps as many as 10% of people are still suffering after 3-6 months, according to Dr. Wesley Self, an emergency physician and researcher at Vanderbilt University, who co-authored in July. Report From the CDC.

Long-term COVID-19 care ranges from large research hospitals like Mount Sinai in New York with more than 1,600 patients to the St. John’s Well Child and Family Center, a network of community clinics in southern Los Angeles. Started in the environment.

There is no proven cure for long-term COVID problems, but the clinic aims to provide relief, especially by giving patients a place to turn when the usual doctor cannot help.

“We wanted to create a place where patients could get answers or feel they heard,” said Dr. Denyse Lutchmansingh, the clinical physician for the post-COVID recovery program at Yale University.

At the Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in New York, a clinic specializing in post-COVID-19 care, patients undergo mental health assessments, lung specialist attention, physical examinations, lifestyle, personal conditions, and stress. Dig deeper into the cause. .. Hundreds of people have been treated so far, according to clinic director Dr. Alan Roth.

The idea is to help patients “build their own healing abilities,” said Dr. Wayne Jonas, a former director of the National Institutes of Health’s Alternative Medicine Department. He currently belongs to the Samueli Foundation, a California-based non-profit organization that works with hospitals to link alternatives with traditional medicine.

Long-haul carriers get exercise and diet plans, and group or individual mental health sessions. There may also be supplements, breathing exercises, and meditation recommendations. This will be added to any prescription, referral, or primary care follow-up that you think you will need.

“We’re not just saying,’It’s all in your head, and we’re going to throw you herbs and spices,'” Ross said, neatly for the complexity of the symptoms. There is no proven answer, “We take a common-sense approach and make the most of what is there to treat these people.”

The Associated Press contributed to this story.