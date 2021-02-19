Conus venom has shown potential to treat severe malaria-ScienceDaily





The following severe forms of malaria Plasmodium falciparum It may be fatal even after treatment with current parasite repellents. This is due to the persistent cell adhesion of infected red blood cells, even though the existing parasites in the red blood cells are dead.Malaria vaccines have proven to be moderately ineffective, so to treat these severe cases Plasmodium falciparum Malaria, a new road is urgently needed. According to the latest estimates, more than 500 million malaria and more than 400,000 deaths are reported worldwide each year... Anti-adhesion drugs can hold the key to significantly improving survival.

Using poison from Conus nux, A type of marine snail, this is the first study conducted by Florida Atlantic University’s Schmidt Medical College in collaboration with FAU’s Charles E. Schmidt University of Science and the Department of Chemical Sciences at the National Institute of Standards and Technology. The Commerce Department suggests that these conotoxins have the potential to treat malaria. This study provides important clues for the development of new, cost-effective anti-adhesives or blockade therapies aimed at combating the pathology of severe malaria. Result is, journal Proteomics , To expand the pharmacological scope of conotoxin / conopeptide, we will reveal the ability to disrupt protein-protein interactions and protein-protein interactions that directly contribute to the disease. Similarly, mitigation of emerging infectious diseases such as AIDS and COVID-19 may also benefit from coronavirus as a potential inhibitor of therapeutic protein-protein interactions. The cone snail venom peptide has the potential to treat a myriad of illnesses using occlusion therapy. “The lack of molecular stability, small size, solubility, intravenous delivery, and immunogenic response makes conotoxin a good candidate for blockade therapy,” said the corresponding author, Schmidt Medical College of FAU. Dr. Andrew V. Oleinikov, Professor of Biomedical Sciences, said. .. “Conotoxin has been vigorously studied for decades as a molecular probe and drug lead targeting the central nervous system, and through binding to endogenous and extrinsic proteins, it prevents cellular response failures. We also need to investigate new applications aimed at blocking the interaction of host parasites: cancers, autoimmune diseases, emerging viral diseases, and toxin-based peptide-based natural products. It can create breakthroughs in areas where we are constantly struggling with more efficient treatment approaches, such as malaria, which can be put to practical use. “ The disruption of protein-protein interactions by conotoxin is an extension of their well-known inhibitory effects on many ion channels and receptors. Nullifying prey by specifically regulating the central nervous system is the governing principle in the mode of action of poisons. “Among more than 850 species of cone snails, there are hundreds of thousands of diverse toxic exopeptides selected to catch prey and stop predators over millions of years of evolution,” he said. The author, Dr. Frank Mali, said. Senior Advisor in Biochemical Sciences, National Institute of Standards and Technology. “They do so by targeting some surface proteins present in the target excitatory cells. This vast biomolecular library of conopeptides is persistent and emerging affecting non-excitatory systems. Can be explored for potential use as a therapeutic lead for infectious diseases. “ In this study, researchers used a high-throughput assay to study. Conus nux Collected off the Pacific coast of Costa Rica.They revealed In vitro The ability of cone snail venom to disrupt protein-protein interactions and protein-protein interactions Plasmodium falciparum malaria.They determined that six fractions from the venom inhibit recombinant attachment. Plasmodium falciparum The erythroid membrane protein 1 (PfEMP-1) domain binds to the corresponding receptor and is expressed in the endothelial microvasculature and placenta. Each of these six venom fractions, containing almost a single or very limited set of peptides, is a domain of domains with different receptor specificities for the corresponding receptors that are proteins (CD36 and ICAM-1). The results are noteworthy because they affected the join. Polysaccharide. This activity profile indicates that peptides in these conotoxin fractions may bind to common structural elements in different PfEMP1 domains, or several different peptides in the fraction may interact efficiently with different domains. It suggests (each concentration decreases in proportion to complexity). The co-authors of the study are Alberto Padilla, Ph.D., the lead author and former graduate student at FAU’s Schmidt Medical College. is. Former student at Charles E. Schmidt University of Science at Sanaz Dovell, Ph.D., FAU. Dr. Olga Chesnokov, a researcher at FAU’s Schmidt Medical College. And Mickelene Hoggard, Ph.D., Chemical Sciences Division, National Institute of Standards and Technology. This study is partially supported by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (Grants R21A137721 and R01AI092120) awarded to Oleinikov.

Story source: material Provided by Florida Atlantic University.. Original written by Gisele Galoustian. Note: The content can be edited in style and length.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos