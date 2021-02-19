One new case in the community linked to the current case

There is one new case of Covid-19 in the community related to the outbreak of Valentine’s Day.

The case is in the same household as a second family member infected by a series of infections at Papatoe Toe High School.

Authorities have just released the information.

The latest case had previously returned a negative test on Monday and was quarantined at home. It is currently being moved to a quarantine facility in Auckland.

There is another member of the second household who was not positive on the test but is moving to Jet Park with his family.

Today, there are three cases at MIQ facilities. One is classified as historical and is not infectious.

Of the 128 close contacts of all cases in this cluster, 112 are negative and 16 test results are excellent.

Seven of these are associated with Case C clinics, these people are considered low risk, and nine of the open tests are associated with someone’s workplace in the second household. Everything is isolated.

As of 8 am today, Papatoe Toe High School has confirmed 31 close contacts and 1476 Casual Plus contacts.

The Ministry of Health said the number of casual plus contacts had decreased because these people were not in school at the time of exposure.

“Notify all students and staff at the school to take the test if they are at home and have not yet gone. The school will return on Monday, February 22nd.

“The school’s close contacts will not come back until public health informs them of what they can do.”

Similarly, all LSG Sky Chef staff have been tested-in one of the first cases, nine people working in the laundry were all negative, and 59 of the 444 people in the workplace have pending results.

“The survey continues today in the second household group, including further interviews with contact tracing staff. As a result, it is unexpected that the number of positive contacts, intimate and casual, will increase. There is none.

“The priority is to test close and casual contact so that we can understand the risks of the community.”

Health authorities still need to find the cause of the outbreak.

A study of possible genomic similarity with guests in a Sheraton-managed quarantine facility contacted guests and their family members.

Of the 265 people at the Four Point Sheraton Hotel, 176 were contacted. these:

149 have been evaluated and cleared.

Nine are currently abroad.

18 are being followed up by the public health sector for further investigation.

Of the 89 people contacted, the search service provides details for 44 people and is being contacted. The search service is actively pursuing the details of the remaining 45 people.

“The ESR and health authorities do not consider this to be a likely source of infection at this stage,” the ministry said.

This weekend, there are nine community test centers throughout Auckland in Takanini, Willi, Otara, Botany, Balmoral, New Lynn, Henderson and Northcourt, as well as a dedicated test site for Papatoetoe High School. The school, which is open on weekends, also has a pop-up test center.

No evidence of a broader Covid-19 outbreak has been detected.

Following the recent outbreak, samples for wastewater testing were also taken from Pukekohe, Malaetai / Beachlands and Whangaparaoa, but none were positive. Results from the other three Auckland sites will be back tomorrow.

Following the new case, the total number of active cases is 50 and the total number of confirmed cases is 1992.

On Thursday, 10,833 tests were processed.

The Ministry of Health also sent a message to Auckland citizens. “If everyone continues to take simple, healthy actions to protect their families and others and control the virus, Auckland citizens can continue to enjoy the summer.”

The actions are as follows:

If you feel sick, stay home and get advice on the COVID-19 test

Please wash your hands

Scan the QR code

Turn on Bluetooth tracing in the NZCOVID Tracer app

Wear a face cover on public transport and domestic flights.

It is also recommended to wear a face cover in situations where you cannot physically leave, such as in a store.

Companies also have an important role to play.