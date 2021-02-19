According to experts, Muslims are allowed to get the corona vaccine during Ramadan





Vaccination with the coronavirus vaccine during Ramadan is safe for Muslims, said a center established to investigate the impact of race and ethnicity on people’s health. The NHS Race and Health Observatory said it recognized inquiries about vaccination during the 30-day holy period. This year, Ramadan begins on April 12th and continues until May 12th. Concerns have been raised about whether vaccination breaks down quickly, side effects that can make you feel sick after vaccination, and taking daily painkillers. Dr. Habib Naqvi, Observatory Director, said: “We need to address and address early concerns raised by the Islamic community who may be vaccinated while fasting, working at the forefront and supporting roles. “There is no reason why you cannot take the first or second vaccine during Ramadan. In the opinion of Islamic scholars, the content is halal and receiving it does not immediately invalidate Ramadan. “The Covid-19 pandemic required sacrifices from all NHS staff. Muslims face additional challenges during Ramadan by having to function without nutrition during working hours. “We do not want to put these communities at unnecessary risk by not accepting the first or second dose of vaccination, if provided.” According to the Astronomical Observatory, Ramadan is one of the upcoming periods of worship and festivals, including the Passover Festival, Easter, Vaisakhi, and Eid, which marks the end of Ramadan, and is celebrated within the limits and adaptation practices of Covid-19. There is a possibility. Dr. Hina Shahid, Chairman of the Muslim Medical Association, said: “This is a unique time in the world, with the Ramadan and Eid festivals taking place at the peak of Covid-19. “Muslims and other religious communities have tackled these challenges head-on. At the beginning of the pandemic, we see the community using prayer technology to share Iftar images with family and friends. Was exciting. “Obviously, during the pandemic, these festivals and norms were very different. “Vaccination is one of the greatest tools to help you get back to normal quickly, such as celebrating a festival with your loved ones when it’s safe. “We recommend that you get vaccinated when you receive a call, even during Ramadan, and discuss your concerns with your GP.” Dr. Naqvi said the virus “further vulnerable many of our black and ethnic minority communities.” He added: “If the coronavirus restriction remains in this Ramadan, the message will help to vaccinate and protect yourself and the community, whether it works or shields.”

