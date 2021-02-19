Brazil passes 10 million coronavirus infections





Credit: CC0 public domain

Brazil, which has the second highest number of deaths from the coronavirus, surpassed 10 million infectious diseases reported Thursday in the face of a deadly second wave and vaccination campaign issues. According to official data, the country has reached the third most severe situation with more than 51,900 new infectious diseases in 24 hours, after the United States and India. During the same day, 1,367 people died, for a total of more than 243,400. Brazil’s figure of 10,030,626 was born amid growing criticism of how President Jair Bolsonaro’s government handled epidemic and vaccination responses. So far, 3% of the 212 million population has received one of the two needed Vaccine dose.. However, due to dose shortages, including Rio de Janeiro, a month ago campaign with shots from China’s Corona Bac and AstraZeneca had to be canceled in some cities and towns. Health Minister Eduardo Pazuero said this week that the country would receive 230 million doses by the end of July. However, this depends on the delivery of doses from abroad and the shipment of components for manufacture in Brazil. The government’s plans also depend on 10 million doses of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine and 20 million doses of India’s Kovacin. Brazil has not yet signed contracts with these two countries. When Brazil fights second infection Wave, it also needs to deal with new viral variants that are thought to be more contagious and spread rapidly throughout the country. Follow the latest news about the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) © 2021 AFP Quote: Brazil has 10 million coronavirus infections obtained on February 19, 2021 from https://medicalxpress.com/news/2021-02-brazil-mn-coronavirus-infections.html (February 2021) 19th) passed This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except for fair transactions for personal investigation or research purposes. The content is provided for informational purposes only.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos