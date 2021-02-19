SunLive-The Key to Trust in Overcoming Vaccine Repellent

The development of the Covid-19 vaccine has been the result of unprecedented global cooperation, but getting people to take it requires the cooperation of local leaders in areas that are resistant to the vaccine.

Almost a quarter of the subjects surveyed were hesitant to receive the Medsafe-approved Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine, according to health ministry statistics released this week. 16% said they would reject it altogether.

Dr. Jagadish Thaker of Massey University, a communications instructor specializing in scientific messaging, said that overcoming vaccine hesitation in areas with a high percentage of people refusing vaccination is the key to ensuring the availability of the Covid-19 vaccine. It states.

Studies have shown that people who previously refused at least one vaccination are less likely to take Covid-19, which is a recurring message from trusted leaders and personalities. It is said that it can be overcome with.

“Building public confidence and willingness to vaccinate against COVID-19 is just as important as developing an effective vaccine,” he says.

This is essential in areas where vaccine intake is low.

According to district health committee statistics, these areas are on the west coast and 78.2% of 5-year-olds are fully vaccinated.

Northland is 78.5 percent and Bay of Plenty is 85.3 percent.

Jagadish states that clear and repeatable messages from trusted community leaders in these areas are needed for the Covid-19 vaccine to be properly updated.

This can directly oppose strong anti-backs messages.

“Anti-boxers keep repeating the same message in as many media as possible,” he says.

“This is something scientists aren’t doing well.” I think we often published the work, and why do we need to repeat it, but it’s important to do it. “

The Ministry of Health is already preparing an information campaign targeting the Maori and Pacifica communities, which tend to have high levels of vaccine hesitation.

Maori Health Deputy Director John Wanga said an information campaign was specially developed for Maori, and Pacific Health Director Geraldine Clifford Lidostone was mobilized as a reliable source of information for Pacific Health leaders, scholars and community leaders. It states that.

Staff at Hamilton’s Founders Theater Covid-19 Community Test Site after announcing a local incident. Tom Lee / Staff.

Vaccine hesitation is evident on the streets of the Bay of Plenty.

Four out of ten people spoken by staff on the streets of Tauranga said they would not take the Covid-19 vaccine immediately and would wait for what would happen after others had been vaccinated.

The main concern was the perception that the vaccine was in a hurry or was developed too early, even by those who supported the entire vaccination.

Jagadish states that this is the latest line used by anti-vaccers and was a horror during the development of the H1N1 (swine flu) vaccine.

“Public awareness of vaccine development and under-testing in a hurry can raise questions about vaccine safety and increase distrust of general vaccination,” he says.

“Individuals rely on trusted sources to make decisions in the context of uncertain information, such as rapid multinational efforts to develop the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Building community relationships builds public confidence in science professionals, especially among historically deprived communities that may already have high distrust of governments and the science elite. It is especially important to do. “

Donna McArley, medical manager at the Tu TuroaManu Medical Center, said she hopes to answer patient questions about vaccines and will match people’s concerns to help them answer the questions best. I will.

She says they expect them to take a “wait and see” approach.

“It’s not as urgent as it is abroad,” she says.

Professor Chris Bren, vice-principal of the University of Auckland’s School of Population and Health, said New Zealanders can be reassured that the vaccine is safe because it is used abroad.

With more than 4 million Covid-19 cases and 117,000 deaths, England has just celebrated 15 million vaccinations.

“There are few serious side effects that people worry about,” says Chris.

thing We spoke to two adult care workers out of the first million people who received the Pfizer vaccine. They say that despite suffering from some very mild side effects, the reassurance it gave was enormous.

One suffered from a headache and the other had a day’s arm pain.

They say they saw public opinion switch towards getting vaccines, especially in younger people, as more information became available.

“People at my job rejected it,” says one of them. “Then family members caught it, or they know they died in the hospital or someone is seriously ill.

“Last month there was a lot of change, saying people didn’t want to reject it.”

Matt Shand / Staff.