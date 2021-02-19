Are you paying close attention to your mental health?

The mental health illness in India is the elephant in the room. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that one in five Indians suffers from mental health problems. Still, it is stigmatized that no one wants to deal with it. The subject remains taboo, people suffering from mental health problems live negatively and receive little or no support from family and friends.

The Covid-19 pandemic and the long blockade in 2020 only made things worse. In addition to physical health concerns, long-term social disruption and depression during long-term blockades, anxiety associated with fear of unemployment, and increased stress due to having to deal with new normalities occur. I did.

Mental illness accounts for one-sixth of all health-related disorders, with India almost

15% Burden of Global Mental, Neurological and Substance Abuse Disorders (Source: WHO). The National Mental Health Survey (NMHS) 2015-16 report further revealed that the treatment gap (presence of mental illness and percentage of people treated) is over 70%.

Recognizing the prevalence and severity of the problem, India’s Department of Insurance Regulation and Development (IRDAI) states that insurers should keep mental illness equal to physical illness within the scope of regular health insurance. Future Generali has taken a major step in this direction as a brand aimed at leading empathy, humanity and innovation.

Health insurance cover It includes mental health.

Ruchika Varma, CMO of Future Generali Insurance, said: “Most health insurance policies in the Indian market cover inpatient care only. However, in the context of mental health, most people start treatment with a practitioner consultation based on an outpatient (OPD) consultation. According to mental health experts, less than 1% of patients need to be hospitalized. To be truly effective in treating mental illness, a policy that covers OPD treatment is most desirable and requires time. And this is exactly what our total health policy offers. ”

The brand has begun a conversation on mental health issues in the #HealthInsideOut campaign. This campaign aims to address the stigma about the problem by showing that the problem is a general problem. It creates awareness that some of these common symptoms can be signs of mental illness and educates people to make help available, whether it is medical or financial.

The brand shows inanimate objects such as torn stress balls, broken vases, pillows, and human voices complaining about being treated harshly by its owners. This indicates that mental health professionals may be an early symptom of the underlying mental health problem.

Ruchika Varma adds: “In multiple conversations with mental health professionals and affected stakeholders, we found that the first signs of mental health problems were given to inanimate objects. Humanizing such objects. By doing so, our campaign tells a compelling story from their point of view, seeks timely help from the audience, and encourages them to understand the significance of these issues. ”

The all-new Future Generali Health Total insurance policy breathes fresh air into these difficult times. The cover page understands the seriousness of the problem and is a positive action, encouraging more people to talk about mental illness and seek treatment for it. This policy is intended for hospitalization due to mental illness. In particular, OPD treatment for mental illness is also included in the planning of this policy.

Future General Health Total Insurance

policy Covers totals up to Rs. 1 roll. People can take advantage of a discount of about 15%. In addition, if the insurance amount is exhausted, the amount for that year will be returned according to the contract conditions. With a vast network of over 6,000 hospitals offering cashless options, you no longer have to worry about urgently arranging cash when you need it. Incorporating mental health into policies is a welcome move. Prior to this, compensation was provided based on factors such as data and cost.

To help people start taking mental health as seriously as physical health, Future Generali has also created a Total Health Score, participating in more than 25 celebrity fitness influencers, including Shilpa Shetty and Mandira Bedi. I participated in a test to evaluate my health.

Ruchika Varma said: “With the help of hands-on therapists and counselors who understand the early signs of potential mental health problems, we have created a Total Health Score, a simple rating tool available on websites and mobile apps. Upon completion, you will be assigned a score that outlines your mental wellness quotient and will also indicate potential problems and mental health concerns that you may be experiencing. ”



“Future Generali wants to lead the story about mental health and turn it into a movement. In the future, we plan to develop multiple initiatives on mental health and well-being. It is a differentiated and innovative. Product proposals, services, or partnerships to support our customers, “adds Ruchika Varma. With influencers and campaigns that speak shyly about mental health, tools that help people analyze their mental and physical health, and comprehensive health insurance coverage such as Total Health, Future Generali makes people think. Ignite the changes in their health and pretend they don’t see it.

Click for more information on this cover

Here..





Disclaimer: This article was written on behalf of FutureGenerali Insurance by the Spotlight team at Times Internet.

