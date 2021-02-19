The British told them to take the Covid test if they feel sick in any way, fearing that the new variant may cause a variety of symptoms.

The BRITS are advised to undergo a Covid test if they feel a little sick, fearing that the new variant may cause a variety of symptoms.

Professor Tim Spector OBE, who heads the ZOE COVID Symptom Study app, has long warned that not all people are experiencing the typical symptoms of the coronavirus.

He encourages people to undergo a Covid test even if they feel in the weather, regardless of whether they have three typical symptoms: persistent cough, high temperature, or loss of smell or taste. I will.

Millions of people report their symptoms and test results to the ZOE app, allowing researchers to collect information about the most common symptoms.

Professor Specter, a genetic epidemiologist at King’s College London, said: “This week, we published a study showing that the three classic Covid symptoms of cough, fever, and anosmia miss a significant proportion of positive cases.

“We are pushing to expand the list to help pick up more cases and reduce the number of cases.

“It’s also important for new variants that can cause a variety of symptoms.

“For us, the message to the general public is clear. If you feel new, you may be Covid and need to be tested.”

This warning comes after the emergence of a series of new strains of coronavirus in the United Kingdom in the last few weeks.

New variant

Professor Specter and his team have not found that new variants cause different symptoms in their own research lines.

But the National Bureau of Statistics shows a slight change to the most common Symptoms experienced by sick people with Kent variants..

They are more likely to complain of coughing and malaise, but are less likely to suffer a loss of taste or smell compared to the “original” strain of the virus.

Evidence of symptoms of the South African variant has caused 235 possible confirmed cases in the United Kingdom, but has not been collected.

And it’s not clear if it’s a new variation of the Kent stock, Found in Bristol, Or the mutated original strain found in Liverpool, causes slightly different symptoms.

So far, 26 and 71 cases have occurred, respectively.

The most common symptoms of the Kent variant compared to the original symptoms

The most commonly reported symptoms of Kent variants

But public health officials have previously told anyone in the Northwestern Krai Get a Covid test even if you have a runny nose Behind the discovery of a Liverpool variant.

Only Kent variants have been shown to cause more serious illness- By increasing the death toll of those who caught it.

Scientists are still investigating whether these mutated versions of the bug threaten the effectiveness of the vaccine.

Some of them have changes that help avoid antibodies produced by the immune system.

Evidence so far suggests a jab Protects against severe illness and death, but probably does not reinfect..

It comes after Professor Specter’s team Calls for expansion of the official NHS list of Covid symptoms You may have a sore throat, headache, malaise, or diarrhea.

The app’s data show that these symptoms are experienced in more than half of Covid cases, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that someone is ill.

Researchers say that testing British people with three “classical” symptoms found 69 percent of symptomatic cases.

However, the team estimates that adding just four more symptoms will help find about one-third of the cases of bugs. This means that 96% of symptomatic cases will be found.

App data also shows that taste and smell loss tends to occur during the first 7 days of symptoms.

This means that people who visit the NHS website (which states that loss of taste and smell is one of the key symptoms to be tested) may think they do not have the coronavirus. Means

And the most commonly experienced early symptoms are actually headache (82%) and malaise (72%).