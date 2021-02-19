New Covid Variants Expanding in Some States: CCMB Study

Hyderabad: According to a study by the Center for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), several new variants of coronavirus are further widespread in some states of India, and the N440K mutation is further widespread in southern states. There is evidence.

CCMB Director Dr. Rakesh Misha said on Friday that more scrutiny is needed to properly understand the spread of the N440K.

In a recent publication, CSIR-CCMB scientists published a thorough analysis of over 5,000 coronavirus mutants in India and how they evolved during the pandemic process.

“New variants of concern in many countries around the world have so far been identified with low prevalence in India. These have immunoevasive E484K mutations and higher transmission rates. Includes mutants with the N501Y mutation, but their apparently low prevalence may simply be due to insufficient sequencing, “said Misha, the study’s corresponding author. The doctor said.

He believes that more coronavirus genomes need to be sequenced across the country to accurately identify the emergence of these and other new mutants.

The study also found that some new variants are more widespread in some states of India. “There is new evidence that N440K is now more prevalent in southern states. More close monitoring is needed to better understand its spread. Clinical symptoms such as increased infectivity and immune evasion. Accurate and timely detection of new mutants that may indicate aggravation of the disease is very important to prevent dire consequences, “says Dr. Mishra.

According to CCMB, the point of this comprehensive work is that variants continue to emerge due to the natural process of mutation. The best way to control potential damage is to perform extensive genomic surveillance and take steps to prevent the spread of new variants when detected. Vaccines can be very helpful, but masks, hand hygiene, and physical distance social vaccines are the most effective weapons we have for this pandemic.

The first case of Covid-19 in India was confirmed in Kerala on January 30. Over the past year, the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 genome has evolved as it is transmitted through the human host. CSIR-CCMB scientists have been at the forefront of sequencing and analysis of their genome in India.

The authors of the latest study explained how various coronavirus variants have spread in India over the past year. One of the mutants, called A3i, had a mutation that was predicted to slow its spread. This study confirms that by June 2020, it had been overtaken by the globally prevalent A2a mutant with the D614G mutation.

A2a mutants will continue to dominate globally for most of 2020. Mutants recently discovered in many countries form a coat of virus and raise concerns due to mutations in peplomer proteins that come into contact with humans. cell.

“Peplomers are required to bind to receptors in human cells. Mutations in this protein can help the virus in some cases. By increasing the affinity for human receptors, the virus It can increase infection rates. Some of these coronavirus variants can also escape immunity and cause reinfection. Our immune system is previously due to changes in protein structure. We cannot identify them from infections, “the study states.

This paper documents the status of spike mutations in SARS-CoV-2 and presents those that have emerged with high prevalence in Japan and abroad. “Peplomer mutations affect Covid-19 monitoring and management, vaccines, treatments, and the emergence of reinfection. We need a focused approach to monitoring viral mutations. India The SARS-CoV-2 isolate has not been completely sequenced and only about 6,400 genomes have been deposited so far. The Indian government’s INSACOG aimed at sequencing 5% of all positive cases. Initiatives need to address this shortly, “concludes co-author Dr. Divya Tej Sowpati.

“While successful vaccine development and administration is promising, other non-therapeutic precautions such as masks and physical distance have proven to be most effective in controlling the further spread of the disease. Less spread of the virus also narrows the extent of the emergence and accumulation of harmful variants, “said Dr. Slavi Sribastava, lead author of the study.

(IANS)