Experts answer the biggest COVID vaccine questions

The White House will reach 1,300 federal-qualified community health centers on February 9 as part of President Biden’s push to inoculate the arms of U.S. people with at least 100 million COVID-19 vaccines by the end of April. Announced that it will start vaccination. These organizations primarily serve patients in black and brown communities below the poverty line. On Tuesday, the government announced plans to double the number of vaccines sent to retail pharmacies to 2 million. This effort adds to existing distribution to hospitals, states and municipalities. However, the lack of informed messages from the Trump administration, the emergence of various COVID vaccines, the emergence of new coronavirus variants, and inconsistent state and municipal deployment plans have caused confusion and hesitation in vaccines. I did. Scientific American Ask Naman Jevanpas, a pharmacologist at Johns Hopkins Medicine in Baltimore, and Ashley Lauren St. John, an immunologist at the Duke-NUS Medical College in Singapore, to answer some of the biggest questions about COVID vaccines currently available. I asked.

If I qualify, do I need to get a licensed COVID vaccine now?

Okay! If you are currently eligible for vaccination, please proceed. More people are really needed to get vaccinated to build herd immunity and slow the spread of the disease. Vaccines are an important part of the toolkit to get out of the pandemic. If you have a personal reason to hesitate, talk to your healthcare provider.

Do I need to be vaccinated if I am already infected with COVID?

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not propose a minimum interval between recovery from COVID and vaccination. Symptoms should go away and be released from quarantine before vaccination so as not to give COVID to others. It may be true that you can wait longer because of the accumulated immune response. If you think that is the case, talk to your healthcare provider. [Editor’s Note: In contrast with most public health guidance, White House chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci said he believes people who have been infected should wait 90 days before getting vaccinated.]

How should the effectiveness of the vaccine be interpreted? What does “95% effectiveness” or “66% effectiveness” mean?

vaccine Effectiveness reference How well it works in a carefully controlled exam effect Learn about real-world performance. A common mistake is to interpret 95% effectiveness as a 5% chance of getting sick even after vaccination. That is not true at all. Efficacy is calculated based on a study involving an unvaccinated placebo control group, and at the end of the study, the number of controls that end up with symptomatic COVID is examined to obtain a baseline infection rate. For example, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has shown 95% efficacy in its clinical trials. That number came from the fact that 162 people in the placebo group developed symptomatological COVID and 8 people in the vaccinated group.That is 170 cases in total.. 8 is about 5 percent of 170. It is essentially the way effectiveness is calculated. Most COVID vaccine clinical trials have been reported to prevent symptomatological disorders, not necessarily serious ones. However, the latter early data are promising.

Does the vaccine make a difference whether it is vaccinated or infected? Do you prevent serious illness or death?

Yes, with most of the current vaccines we have seen less serious symptoms, with few hospitalizations or deaths for infected vaccinated people. Some vaccine trials have observed a reduction in serious illness in vaccinated subjects. With a few exceptions, such as the South African AstraZeneca vaccine, vaccines appear to reduce the risk of getting symptomatological COVID, but if they do, they are very likely to be less severe. ..

Does the vaccine protect against new viral variants, including those first identified in the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil?

Data to date suggest that most vaccines provide at least some protection against new mutants. From some clinical trial data and antibody neutralization studies, however, vaccines designed against the original strain of virus are less resistant to mutations found in certain new mutants, especially the B.1.351 mutant. It turns out that it may not be effective. It is currently widespread in South Africa. Many of the new variants are slightly different from what the vaccinated person’s body had previously seen with the vaccine because of the changes in the peplomer that the virus uses to infect cells. Nevertheless, overall, US-approved vaccines appear to have met their efficacy goals and provided some protection against new variants. The best way to prevent the emergence of new variants is to vaccinate many people. Moderna is developing booster shots that provide additional protection as needed, Pfizer-BioNTech We are also exploring this possibility.

What is the difference between an mRNA vaccine and a viral vector vaccine?

MRNA vaccines, such as those produced by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, provide genetic instructions for producing viral proteins in the form of single-stranded RNA on a lipid coat without injecting the virus itself. It has some exciting benefits because it contains only the viral components that the immune system wants to recognize. It also mimics how viral proteins are produced when cells are naturally infected with the virus. It is very good at eliciting the same type of immune response that occurs with natural infections. The downside is that the mRNA needs to be kept very cold to stabilize.

Viral vector vaccines, such as those manufactured by AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson, use double-stranded DNA instead of RNA, but still provide genetic instructions to the cells. They provide instructions for making viral proteins using a modified safe virus (not SARS-CoV-2).

Is there a “best” vaccine?

Different vaccine designs are selected because of their unique advantages. Therefore, there is no “best” vaccine, but there may be a better vaccine for a particular group of people. Both mRNA and viral vector vaccines instruct cells to make fragments of coronavirus peplomer. This allows the body to initiate an immune response the next time it encounters these proteins. Efficacy numbers are derived from different clinical studies conducted in different settings, so instead of comparing these numbers, mention that licensed vaccines generally work. They have an effect.

Does the vaccine protect you from giving the virus to others?

We hope so, but we’re not completely sure yet. Vaccines have two important goals. It is about protecting individuals and preventing the spread of the disease. There are reasons to hope based on what you know about viruses and some. New data, But we still certainly don’t know Whether vaccination reduces the transmission of the disease.. Therefore, even if you are vaccinated, it is important to keep a social distance, wear a mask and follow other guidelines to prevent the spread of the disease.

Does the effectiveness of the vaccine “decline” over time?

This can happen. Vaccines often require booster doses to provide the highest level of protection. Some vaccines can protect someone for life, while other vaccines require booster immunity every few years. It is important to monitor the immune response of the vaccinated person over time. That way, you’ll know if and when you need a booster.Most of the COVID vaccines currently available 2 doses required To be completely effective. CDC Recently expanded Some experts have, but due to limited availability, recommended permissible intervals between doses Criticized the decision..

Do I need to worry about allergic reactions to vaccines?

Allergic reactions can occur in response to injected vaccines or drugs, but they are extremely rare. Vaccines should always be given in an environment where healthcare providers can treat unexpected allergic reactions. If you have food or latex allergies, you don’t have to worry about vaccines. Most people do not have to worry about allergic reactions. If you have a history of severe allergic reactions or allergies to vaccine components, it is best to consult your doctor before vaccination with COVID vaccine.

What side effects can you experience, and are they normal?

Common side effects are expected with other vaccines. Fatigue, headache, fever (especially after the second dose), acute pain at the injection site. It becomes warm and swollen to the touch. All of these symptoms are signs of an immune response. These reactions are very common and often indicate that the immune system is working hard to recognize the vaccine and remember the new virus for the next time.

How do I ensure that I have a legitimately licensed vaccine?

Vaccination under the supervision of a licensed healthcare provider is always important. Make an appointment with a designated clinic or retail pharmacy where the vaccine is available. Check with your doctor if you have any concerns, as there is a clear distribution plan for the vaccine in most places.

