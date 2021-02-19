Permanent early abortion care at home is required-is the process safe?





Health Organizations Demand Permanent Home Abortion Care (Photo: Shutterstock) Some health organizations are calling for permanent arrangements made to have an early abortion at home in the event of a Covid-19 outbreak. At the beginning of the pandemic, a temporary law was enforced to make it easier for women to access medical terminations at home. After what researchers called the biggest study of abortion care in the UK, many health institutions have evidence that telemedicine is safe and effective, and the government has called it. He said it should be a permanent option. sign up In our daily newsletter i newsletter Cut noise “80% preferred telemedicine” Before the pandemic spread throughout the UK, abortion seekers had to attend direct appointments and take medication in the clinic to get an ultrasound scan. Alternatively, a telemedicine approach could be used to consult at home via telephone or video call, requiring ultrasound scans only when needed. University of Texas at Austin, British Pregnancy Advisory Service (BPAS), MSI Reproductive Choices, and National Unplanned Pregnancy Advisory Service (NUPAS). Dr. Abigail Aiken, lead author and associate professor of public relations at the University of Texas, said the evidence “strongly supports the adoption of this patient-centric model as the standard treatment for early medical abortion.” Aiken added: “She added:” 98.8% of women were able to end their pregnancy without further intervention, and less than 0.05% experienced serious complications. “The results of the traditional face-to-face model were about the same.” “Valued, private and more accessible” According to a study published by the British Medical Journal, The Sexual and Reproductive Health Journal, patients “have a high degree of confidence in early abortion from telemedicine and a high degree of satisfaction with the convenience, privacy and manageability of abortion at home.” Is reporting. The study concludes that the home option is “very acceptable, valuable, private, convenient, and more accessible to patients seeking abortion, especially those who may feel logistic or emotional about their visit to the clinic. It’s an easy option. ” challenging. “Evidence that this pathway will once again be the first choice for most patients in the future confirms the case of permanent telemedicine abortion,” the study said. “There is no medical reason not to make these arrangements permanent.” Researchers have reduced the waiting time between consultation and actual treatment from 10.7 days to 6.5 days, and patients were treated much earlier in pregnancy. No cases of serious infections requiring hospitalization or major surgery have been reported, and there have been no deaths from people who had access to early abortion at home. The researchers added that all participants were able to successfully attend the consultation in private using teleconsultation. The Royal College of Obstetrics and Gynecology (RCOG) also called on the government to change the law early in the pandemic, saying the study supports making these arrangements permanent. .. Professor Dame Lesley Regan, chair of the RCOG’s Abortion Task Force, said: “This study proves that there is no medical reason not to perpetuate current telemedicine services.” Regan has “invalidated” the brand’s claim that “changing the abortion law will make it easier to get an abortion and more women will choose to have an abortion.” She states: “Every day, dozens of desperate pregnant women are at extreme risk from having an illegal and unsafe abortion. “Reducing access to abortion makes it less common, but it makes it less secure.” “Clear benefits to patient health and well-being” Dr. Patricia Rohr, BPAS Medical Director, said access to abortion actually improved when other medical services had to be stopped or when there was a delay. Lore said: “When the NHS is in serious tension, it is rarely possible to provide better services that women prefer at a lower cost. “It doesn’t make sense for the government to remove a service model that has obvious benefits to the health and well-being of patients.” “Lifeline for vulnerable women and girls” Dr. Jonathan Road, Medical Director of MSI Reproductive Choices UK, said the organization saw a “significant rise in the protection of disclosure”, including survivors of domestic and sexual violence. The Lord says: “Importantly, telemedicine provided a lifeline for vulnerable women and girls who could not attend a direct consultation during a pandemic.” Dr. Navanita Gauche, Medical Director of NUPAS, said: Over the next few years, access to abortion care may be restricted. “I can’t afford to look back anymore.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos