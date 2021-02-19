Studies have shown that Covid is now eight times more infectious than the original Wuhan virus.





Studies have shown that the coronavirus is now eight times more infectious than the original strain found in Wuhan. The D614G mutant, which swept Europe and the United States last year, is currently one of the most predominant mutants in the world because it is far more infectious than other mutants. COVID stock. 🦠 Read us Coronavirus live blog Latest news and updates… 3 Covid mutants made the virus eight times more infectious Credit: Alamy Live News 3 The Th D614G variant is currently one of the most predominant Covid mutations in the world. Credits: Getty Images-Getty Since Covid was first discovered, it has mutated many times, and researchers have fought to find out if they are more deadly and if they can resist the vaccine. Now, the research published in the journal eLife We have confirmed that D614G (a peplomer mutation found in Covid variants in Brazil, South Africa, and the United Kingdom) increases the infectivity of the virus. Researchers pointed out that the D614G mutation in the coronavirus peplomer is likely to have emerged in early 2020. It is currently the most prevalent and predominant form of virus in many countries around the world. A team of researchers from New York University, the New York Genome Center, and Mount Sinai introduced a virus with the D614G mutation into human lung, liver, and colon cells. For comparison, they also performed the same study on a version of the unmutated virus found in the same cell type early in the pandemic. Scientists have found that the D614G variant increases Covid’s infectivity by up to 8-fold compared to the original virus. Associate Professor Neville Sanjana, one of the researchers in the study, said it could explain why the virus spread so rapidly. 3 “In the months since this study was first conducted, the D614G mutation has become more important. The mutation has reached near-universal prevalence and is included in all mutations of concern today. “He said. “Confirming that mutations lead to more infectivity may help partially explain why the virus has spread so rapidly over the past year.” However, the D614G spike mutation is not associated with the more severe Covid. Zharko Daniloski, a postdoctoral fellow at Sanjana’s lab at New York University and the New York Genome Center, and co-lead author of the study, said: Spreading may be due to the founder effect. In this case, the variant predominates because a small number of individuals happen to spread it widely. “But our experimental data were fairly clear. The D614G variant infects human cells much more efficiently than the wild type.” It will come later Scientists fear the merger of British and California variants of Covid Create a new hybrid mutation. Obvious findings in US virus samples have raised concerns that the pandemic may enter a new stage. The “recombination” was discovered at the Los Alamos National Laboratory in California. New Scientist report. It is not yet known how much threat recombination can pose. However, if confirmed, the recombinant is first detected in the pandemic. The reocmbinant carries a mutation from a Kent variant (known as B.1.1.7) that makes the British virus more contagious. It also has another mutation (known as B.1.429) from a California variant that may develop resistance to antibodies. Subspecies of Kentcovid emerged only a few months ago and quickly became the most dominant in parts of the United Kingdom. Scientists are concerned that they are up to 70% more infectious than the original strain. on the other hand, The South African Covid variant may reduce the protection provided by the Pfizer vaccine. Experts warn. New studies suggest that this strain may reduce the effectiveness of jabs by two-thirds. Pfizer / Biontech revealed the results of the study on Wednesday, stating that it is not yet known whether their covid jabs will work against rapidly spreading mutations. In South Africa, the B.1.351 Covid variant emerged independently of the British Kent strain known as B.1.1.7. South African stocks have been found to spread about 60-70 percent faster than the original stocks. The virus can be neutralized by a vaccine, according to a study published by the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM). However, the two companies said there was no evidence that the mutant reduced vaccine protection. Public Health England describes the content of current vaccine protection data

